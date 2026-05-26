FOWPAL Makes A Historic First Visit To Ireland To Advance Peace

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL ) has brought its global message of conscience, love, and peace to Ireland, marking the 123rd country visited on its worldwide peace journey. From May 15 to 20, FOWPAL President Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze led a delegation of more than 40 members on their first-ever visit to Ireland. Having journeyed through conflict, dialogue, and reconciliation, Ireland and Northern Ireland hold profound symbolic significance in the global peace process. By bringing its message and energy of love and peace to the region, FOWPAL hopes to echo the local spirit of peace through cultural exchange and dialogues on conscience, fostering deeper understanding, trust, and hope in today's world.

On May 17, FOWPAL hosted the World Leader Summit of Love and Peace in Ireland's capital city of Dublin. The event was co-organized by Dr. Patricia McDougall, Founder and CEO of Patricia's Professional Photos, and Rev. Dr. Devon Bannister, President of MAC/BAN Arts. Leaders from diverse fields came together to share insights on fostering peace and reconciliation across different communities.

To open the event, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze led all participants in a minute of silence and prayer, honoring those lost to war and conflict while reflecting on our suffering world.

Dr. Hong then rang the Bell of World Peace and Love-marking its historic first chime in Ireland-to send blessings of harmony and inclusion across the local community and the globe. In his address, Dr. Hong urged everyone to unite, awaken their conscience, and build consensus, while embracing transparency and integrity as foundational pillars of leadership. He emphasized that love and peace have the power to conquer hatred and division, ultimately fostering hope and a sustainable future for humanity.

Dublin City Councillor Danny Byrne rang the Bell of World Peace and Love, proclaiming his wish:“Peace and love to all Ireland and the world.”

Dr. Hong also presented the Compass Clocks of Conscience to distinguished guests, inviting everyone to begin with themselves and take collective action through conscience and love to foster a culture of peace.

Stacey Lamptey, Founder and Advisory Board Chair of Black Ladies Of Groningen (BLOG), emphasized the power of unity, stating that individuals from different cultures, backgrounds, and nationalities can come together to celebrate a common cause-peace and love driven by conscience and hope. She noted that she looked forward to seeing more movements of this kind spread across the world.

Maame Ajowa Boateng, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Organizer of AJ Charity Foundation, shared,“I wish for peace and love all across the world.”

Kingsley Amoaning-Yankson, Vice President of Software Engineering, the Global Markets Technology division of Bank of America, expressed gratitude to FOWPAL for promoting an important initiative during a challenging global period. He noted that amid negative news and global turbulence, people need joy, happiness, and integrity more than ever. He described FOWPAL as“the light at the end of the tunnel,” reminding people to remain positive and hopeful.

Junior Gwei, Co-host and Digital Creator of the Challenge Your Limits (CYL) Podcast, said,“My biggest wish is for understanding for everybody.”

Laura Twagirayezu, Founder and Curator of UMUTI:MA, noted that art brings beauty, joy, and clarity, which in turn nurtures integrity and aligns with our conscience.

Schneider Gwei, Founder of SheNice, shared,“I wish for a world where we feel less stressed, more relaxed and happier.”

The honored guests also participated in a symbolic lighting ceremony, representing how individual conscience, transparency, and integrity can illuminate the world.

During the summit, the FOWPAL team presented multicultural performances integrating elements of ancient Eastern martial arts, dance, and music, conveying the spirit of unity, ending conflict, promoting goodness, and fostering harmony.

The event featured the“Fire Phoenix” dance, a symbol of harmony and hope, to express humanity's collective yearning for love and peace. In Western tradition, the Fire Phoenix embodies rebirth and resilience. Against the backdrop of current global challenges-including social unrest, war, epidemics, and climate disasters-the performance served as a timely reminder. It illustrated that individuals can emerge stronger from adversity, harness collective goodwill, and actively bring peace and hope to the world.

FOWPAL's visit beautifully aligned with the United Nations' International Day of Living Together in Peace. To celebrate, members from various countries toured historic landmarks-including EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Trinity College Dublin, and St. Patrick's Cathedral-while engaging in meaningful cross-cultural dialogue with locals.

FOWPAL was instrumental in the United Nations' adoption of the International Day of Conscience and International Day of Hope. FOWPAL members invited the public to support and sign the“Declaration of International Day of Conscience,” the“Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope,” and the“Declaration of Transparency and Integrity,” encouraging people to apply love, peace, and conscience in their daily lives.

After signing the declarations, Clara Palma from the Carmelite Missionaries stated,“Love, hope, and peace is all that our world needs. Everybody needs that to be happy.”

FOWPAL was founded in 2000 by Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze and has traveled to every populated continent. To date, 692 influential leaders from 159 countries have rung the Bell of World Peace and Love, including 89 heads of state and government, 15 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, and other visionaries from around the world.

