Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Polls: Phase 1 Voting Underway For 1,293 Seats

Voting for the first phase of the Panchayati Raj elections in Himachal Pradesh began at 7 AM on Tuesday across 1,293 panchayats, with voters turning out enthusiastically at polling stations across the state to elect new grassroots representatives for the next five years.

Voter Demographics

According to the State Election Commission, a total of 18,23,030 voters are eligible to cast their votes in this phase. These include 9,23,215 male voters, 8,99,766 female voters, and 49 voters from other categories.

Polling and Counting Process

The state administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure peaceful polling, with special security measures in place in sensitive and remote areas. Polling will continue till 3 PM, after which counting for the posts of Pradhan, Up-Pradhan and Ward Members will begin at the respective Panchayat headquarters. Officials said results from most panchayats are expected by around 5 PM, though counting in remote areas may take longer.

Counting of votes for Panchayat Samiti Members (BDC) and Zila Parishad seats will be held on May 31. Ballot boxes for these posts will remain secured in strong rooms after polling concludes. Each voter is casting five votes in the Panchayat elections -- for Pradhan, Up-Pradhan, Ward Member, BDC Member and Zila Parishad Member. Separate ballot arrangements have been made for different categories of posts. Election officials have clarified that only voters whose names appear on the electoral rolls will be allowed to cast their votes.

Enthusiastic Voter Participation

Elderly voters also participated enthusiastically in the democratic process. Santram, an elderly voter, said, "I started voting at the age of 21 and have continued voting ever since. Every citizen should participate in strengthening democracy."

Women were also seen arriving at polling stations with their children and appealing to people to participate actively in the grassroots democratic exercise. Prerna Kashyap, a voter from Chamayana Panchayat, said, "Voting in Panchayat elections is very important because these representatives work directly for village development. I appeal to everyone to come out and vote."

First-time voters expressed excitement over participating in the electoral process. Stuti Suswal, a first-time voter, said, "I feel fortunate and proud to cast my vote for the first time in the Panchayati Raj elections. Young voters should actively participate in democracy."

Three-Phase Election Overview

The Panchayati Raj elections are considered crucial for strengthening grassroots governance in the rural areas of the state. Panchayati Raj Institutions across the state will be conducted in three phases on May 26, May 28 and May 30, 2026.

The elections will cover a total of 31,182 posts, including those of Pradhan, Up-Pradhan, members of Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads across all 12 districts of the state. For all three phases, more than 50.79 lakh voters have been registered in the Panchayati Raj electoral rolls, including approximately 25.62 lakh male voters, 25.11 lakh female voters and 29 voters in the "other" category, over 52,000 voters in the age group of 18 years in all three phases. (ANI)

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