Agentic AI Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|2025 Market Valuation
|USD 7.25 Billion
|Estimated 2026 Value
|USD 10.29 Billion
|Projected 2034 Value
|USD 169.21 Billion
|CAGR (2026-2034)
|41.91%
|Study Period
|2022-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu, Google
Download Free Sample Report to Get Detailed Insights.Market Driver Rising Investments in AI Research
Rising investments in AI research are a key driver of the global agentic AI market, enabling rapid advancements in autonomy, reasoning, and multi-agent collaboration. Major technology companies, governments, and venture capital firms are increasingly funding projects that push the boundaries of intelligent decision-making systems.
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For instance, in July 2025, Thinking Machines Lab, founded by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, secured a record-breaking $2 billion Series A funding round at a $10 billion valuation, underscoring investor confidence in agentic AI.
Such significant capital inflows accelerate innovation, attract top talent, and drive the commercialization of next-generation AI solutions across industries worldwide.Market Restraint High Computational and Infrastructure Costs
High computational and infrastructure costs remain a major restraint in the global agentic AI market. Deploying advanced agentic AI systems requires powerful GPUs, high-performance cloud platforms, and extensive storage to process vast datasets. This leads to significant capital expenditure, making adoption difficult for small and mid-sized enterprises.
Moreover, ongoing expenses for system maintenance, energy consumption, and software updates further strain budgets. These high costs limit large-scale deployment and create disparities between tech giants and smaller players, slowing down overall market penetration.Market Opportunity Emerging Applications in Defense & Space
Emerging applications in defense and space present significant opportunities for the agentic AI market, as militaries and space agencies increasingly seek autonomous solutions for complex and high-risk operations. Agentic AI enables real-time decision-making, mission planning, and multi-agent coordination in environments where human intervention is limited or unsafe.
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For instance, in May 2025, Applied Intuition introduced two defense-focused product lines-Axion and Acuity-designed to accelerate deployment of autonomous systems across air, land, sea, and space. Notably, the company also converted a GM Infantry Squad Vehicle to full autonomous operation within just 10 days, showcasing rapid adaptability.
Such advancements highlight how agentic AI is becoming central to next-generation defense strategies and space exploration initiatives.Regional Analysis North America: Dominant Region
The agentic AI industry in North America held 40% of the global revenue in 2024. Growth is driven by advanced technological infrastructure, strong R&D capabilities, and robust investment in AI-driven innovation. The region leads in enterprise adoption across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and retail, where AI agents streamline operations and customer engagement. For example, major automotive firms in North America are integrating multi-agent systems for autonomous vehicle testing and deployment. With a mature digital ecosystem and significant venture funding, the region continues to set benchmarks for global agentic AI adoption.
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The United States agentic AI market is witnessing strong adoption across enterprises, driven by demand for automation, customer service enhancement, and intelligent decision-making tools. Companies are deploying ready-to-deploy agents to streamline workflows, improve productivity, and personalize customer experiences. With extensive use cases in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and defense, the U.S. is rapidly scaling AI-driven innovations.
Canada's agentic AI market is expanding steadily, with enterprises embracing AI to optimize processes, improve service delivery, and enhance decision-making. Industries such as healthcare, logistics, and retail are integrating intelligent agents to manage complex operations more efficiently. Ready-to-deploy solutions are particularly popular, helping businesses achieve faster digital transformation without heavy technical resources.
The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in the agentic AI market, fueled by rapid digitalization, strong government support, and expanding enterprise adoption. Countries across the region are deploying agentic AI in applications like e-commerce, financial services, and manufacturing, driving both efficiency and innovation.
For example, leading telecom operators in Asia-Pacific have integrated virtual assistants to handle large-scale customer service demands, reducing costs while enhancing user satisfaction. With increasing investments in AI infrastructure and rising demand for intelligent automation, the region is emerging as a global growth hotspot.
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China's agentic AI market is accelerating, supported by large-scale investments, strong government backing, and an ecosystem of leading tech companies. Enterprises are leveraging multi-agent systems and machine learning-based agents for applications in manufacturing, smart cities, and retail. The rise of AI-powered virtual assistants and robotics in consumer and enterprise sectors highlights China's leadership in applied innovation.
India's agentic AI market is growing rapidly, driven by digital transformation initiatives across industries such as banking, healthcare, and e-commerce. Enterprises are adopting ready-to-deploy agents for customer service, process automation, and data-driven decision-making. The increasing demand for multilingual virtual assistants is also boosting adoption, catering to the country's diverse user base. With strong government-led AI initiatives and expanding startup ecosystems, India is positioning itself as a key growth hub.
Machine learning segment accounted for a revenue share of 30.5% in the global agentic AI market in 2024, driving advanced predictive capabilities, decision-making, and automation across industries. Its ability to learn from data, adapt to patterns, and optimize outcomes makes it the backbone of intelligent agents. From fraud detection and recommendation engines to autonomous navigation, machine learning algorithms are powering scalable and reliable agentic solutions. With rising adoption in finance, healthcare, and enterprise automation, machine learning remains the key technology propelling innovation and shaping the competitive edge in agentic AI.Agent System Insights
The multi-agent systems segment dominates the agentic AI landscape, offering collaborative intelligence where multiple agents interact to achieve complex objectives. This approach enables scalability, resilience, and real-time adaptability in dynamic environments. Widely applied in logistics, defense, and smart city infrastructure, these systems enhance decision-making by distributing tasks across interconnected agents. Their ability to manage interdependencies and deliver coordinated outcomes makes them essential for industries demanding efficiency and autonomy.Type Insights
The Ready-to-Deploy Agents segment dominates the market, offering organizations pre-built, easily integrable solutions that reduce development costs and deployment time. Businesses increasingly favor these agents for applications like customer service, IT helpdesks, and process automation, where quick implementation is crucial. Their plug-and-play nature allows enterprises to scale AI adoption without heavy technical expertise, making them ideal for improving productivity and user experience. As demand for faster time-to-value rises, ready-to-deploy agents continue to capture the largest market share.Application Insights
The Customer Service and Virtual Assistants segment represents the largest application segment, dominating due to the growing enterprise focus on enhancing customer experience. These AI-driven agents handle inquiries, resolve issues, and provide 24/7 support, reducing operational costs while improving satisfaction. From retail and banking to telecom, virtual assistants streamline interactions and personalize services, making them indispensable for businesses. With advancements in natural language processing and conversational AI, this segment is expanding rapidly in the global market.End-User Insights
The Enterprise segment dominates the agentic AI market, as organizations adopt intelligent agents to optimize operations, decision-making, and customer engagement. Enterprises leverage these systems for automating workflows, managing resources, and enhancing productivity across multiple departments. From HR and finance to supply chain and marketing, agentic AI enables cost savings, efficiency, and data-driven insights. With the growing demand for scalability, security, and personalization, enterprises are leading adoption, positioning themselves at the forefront of leveraging agentic AI.Company Market Share
The agentic AI market is characterized by strong competition, with leading companies focusing on diverse strategies to expand their presence. Many are investing heavily in research and development to advance machine learning, natural language processing, and multi-agent system capabilities. Others are concentrating on building ready-to-deploy agents to meet growing enterprise demand for rapid integration and scalability.Openai
OpenAI, started in 2015 as an AI research organization, has evolved from open collaboration to building advanced large language models. With milestones like GPT series, it now pioneers agentic AI, focusing on autonomous systems, reasoning, and safer, scalable intelligence to transform industries while ensuring responsible innovation.
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In August 2025, OpenAI officially released GPT-5, introducing it as its most advanced and intelligent model to date. Featuring a unified system that swiftly balances quick responses with deeper reasoning, GPT-5 demonstrates expert-level performance across coding, health, writing, and multimodal tasks, significantly reducing hallucinations and boosting usability.
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Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Apple Inc.
Baidu
Google
IBM Corporation
Meta
Microsoft
NVIDIA Corporation
Salesforce, Inc.
Anthropic
C3
CrewAI
LivePerson
Moveworks
NICE Ltd.
OpenAI
Oracle
ServiceNow
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February 2025 - GitHub launched Agent Mode for GitHub Copilot, significantly improving its AI-powered coding capabilities. The update enables Copilot to autonomously process high-level instructions, generate code spanning multiple files, detect errors, and apply fixes with minimal human guidance.
In March 2025, OpenAI launched its Responses API and Agents SDK, a milestone for the agentic AI market as it equips enterprises with tools to design autonomous entities that can search, read, and act across applications pushing the market toward more scalable, real-world AI deployments.
In May 2025, Manhattan Associates introduced agentic AI within its Manhattan Active platform, unveiling autonomous agents for store management, labor optimization, inventory analysis, and more, along with the Agent Foundry toolkit, marking a major step in the agentic AI market by enabling businesses to deploy and customize adaptive AI agents for supply chain and commerce operations.
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 7.25 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 10.29 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 169.21 Billion
|CAGR
|41.91% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Technology, By Agent System, By Type, By Application, By End-User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
Download Free Sample Report to Get Detailed Insights.Agentic AI Market Segments By Technology
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Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Deep Learning
Computer Vision
Others
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Single Agent Systems
Multi-Agent Systems
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Ready-to-Deploy Agents
Build-Your-Own Agents
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Customer Service and Virtual Assistants
Robotics and Automation
Healthcare
Financial Services
Security and Surveillance
Gaming and Entertainment
Marketing and Sales
Human Resources
Legal and Compliance
Others
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Consumer
Enterprise
Industrial
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North America
Europe
APAC
Middle East and Africa
LATAM
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