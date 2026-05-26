MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lode Gold Announces Semi-Annual Financial Reporting (SAR) Adoption

May 26, 2026 2:40 AM EDT | Source: Lode Gold Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Lode Gold Resources Inc (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") announces adoption of semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). This news release is being issued and filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 is a pilot program that permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria. By adopting SAR, Lode Gold aims to reduce the disproportionate administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting that will allow management to optimally focus time and financial resources toward advancing the Company's exploration and development projects and other business objectives.

As a result of adopting SAR, the Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ending March 31 and the nine-month period ending September 30 of each applicable fiscal year. Lode Gold will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30). Should the Company cease to continue participating in the SAR pilot program, it will announce it in a future news release.

The Company remains committed to timely and transparent disclosure and will continue to provide timely disclosure regarding exploration progress, corporate developments, and other material information in accordance with Canadian securities regulations.

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold has key assets in Canada and the United States.

Fremont Gold Mine Project (Fremont Gold Mining LLC) is a brownfield project in Mariposa, California with 43,000 m drilled, 10,000 underground channel samples, 14 adits and 2 shafts. Mining halted in 1942 due to the gold mining prohibition during WW II. It was mined at 10.7 g/t when price was gold was $35 per oz. PEA was completed (link ) in 2023. The PEA was based on 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 Mt Indicated, and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28 Mt Inferred with a composite cut-off1. MRE (link ) was updated in 2025; 92% of the ounces were left unmined. Average true widths at 1g/t cut off is 53m. Project sits on > 3,000 acres of 100% owned private and patented land which is designated as OZ, Trump Administration Opportunity Zone (Special Tax Incentives).

Dingman Property is an orogenic deposit in Ontario, Canada with over 22,000 m drilled, with a 2013 PEA, MRE (link to report ): 376,000 oz at 0.94 g/t (M&I) and 47,000 oz at 0.71 g/t (Inferred.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, P.Eng., VP Exploration of Lode Gold, designated as a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.