Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Reportedly Hospitalized

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Benjamin Netanyahu has been hospitalized, according to reports by Israeli media outlets.

AzerNEWS reports that the Israeli prime minister was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center late last night.

Netanyahu's office confirmed the hospitalization, stating that it was connected to dental treatment.

The Prime Minister's Office reportedly issued a statement after information regarding the hospitalization appeared in the local press.

The health of the 76-year-old Israeli leader has become a subject of increased public attention following several incidents that sparked criticism over the alleged concealment of medical information.

The issue has fueled broader discussions in Israel regarding Netanyahu's overall health condition.

Last month, Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in a statement shared on social media that he had undergone successful radiation therapy after doctors discovered a malignant tumor in his prostate gland at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

According to Netanyahu, the decision not to publicly disclose the condition earlier was linked to concerns that Iran could use the information for propaganda purposes against Israel amid recent regional tensions.