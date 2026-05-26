Bakutbilisi Railway Route Back In Operation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The first passenger train from Baku has arrived in Tbilisi, marking the restoration of direct railway communication between Azerbaijan and Georgia, AzerNEWS reports.

A welcoming ceremony for the train was held at the Tbilisi Railway Station.

According to the schedule, the train will depart from Tbilisi today at 21:00 local time and arrive in Baku tomorrow at 06:24.

Modern trains consisting of sleeping cars manufactured by the Swiss company Stadler Rail Group will operate on this route.

Passengers will be offered comfort, comfort+ and luxury class services.

The new-generation trains provide a higher level of comfort, modern interior design, personalized services and travel conditions that meet international standards.