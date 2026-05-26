Bakutbilisi Railway Route Back In Operation
The first passenger train from Baku has arrived in Tbilisi, marking the restoration of direct railway communication between Azerbaijan and Georgia, AzerNEWS reports.
A welcoming ceremony for the train was held at the Tbilisi Railway Station.
According to the schedule, the train will depart from Tbilisi today at 21:00 local time and arrive in Baku tomorrow at 06:24.
Modern trains consisting of sleeping cars manufactured by the Swiss company Stadler Rail Group will operate on this route.
Passengers will be offered comfort, comfort+ and luxury class services.
The new-generation trains provide a higher level of comfort, modern interior design, personalized services and travel conditions that meet international standards.
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