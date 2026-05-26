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Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,010 Over Past Day

Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,010 Over Past Day


2026-05-26 03:06:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It was reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform says.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has also lost: 11,954 tanks (+1 over the past day), 24,615 armored combat vehicles (+7), 42,751 artillery systems (+64), 1,804 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 1,397 air defense systems (+1), 436 aircraft (+0), 353 helicopters (+0), 1,475 ground robotic systems (+10), 312,035 operational-tactical UAVs (+1,790), 4,687 cruise missiles (+0), 33 warships/boats (+0), 2 submarines (+0), 99,374 vehicles and fuel tankers (+374), 4,221 units of special equipment (+3).

The figures are being updated.

Read also: Ukrainian Air Assault troops wipe out Russian self-propelled gun near Sloviansk

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on May 25, 210 combat clashes had taken place along the front line. In the Pokrovsk sector alone, Russian forces attempted 35 times to break through Ukrainian defenses.

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UkrinForm

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