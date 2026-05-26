Three Russian Agents Jailed For Helping Direct Missile And Drone Attacks On Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

“Based on evidence collected by the Security Service, prison sentences have been handed down to three Russian agents exposed by the SBU in Odesa in July 2024. The perpetrators operated as part of an organized criminal group within an FSB agent network that coordinated missile and drone attacks on the port city,” the statement said.

The court sentenced the chief agent to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. Two accomplices received 15 years in prison each, also with confiscation of all their assets.

The investigation established that those convicted were two mobilized servicemen recruited by Russia and a female acquaintance from Odesa. Acting on instructions from Russian intelligence, they tracked and transmitted the geolocations of Ukrainian air defense systems protecting the city.

To identify the coordinates, the agents traveled around the regional center and surrounding areas by taxi. When they discovered military facilities, they secretly photographed them and marked the locations on Google Maps.

The group also monitored activity at the Odesa seaport. To do this, they planned to covertly install magnetic cameras there with remote access capabilities for Russian intelligence services.

For operational secrecy, the agents used separate mobile phones to coordinate their actions with the Federal Security Service.

In addition, their female accomplice disguised her appearance by constantly changing wigs before conducting reconnaissance missions.

detains Russian agent who directed attack on Kyiv on May 2

SBU officers detained the head of the agent group and his accomplice while they were photographing a military facility. The third participant was arrested at her home after conducting additional reconnaissance near a potential target.

Under materials provided by the SBU, the agents were found guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 and Part 3 of Article 28 in conjunction with Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – high treason committed by an organized group under martial law conditions.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, three other Russian agents were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for carrying out arson attacks and passing coordinates of Ukrainian Defense Forces positions to Russia in various regions of Ukraine.