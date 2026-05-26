War Update: 267 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, 47 Assaults Repelled In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its Facebook update on the situation as of 8:00 on May 26.

The enemy carried out four missile strikes, launching four missiles, and conducted 79 air strikes, dropping 254 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian forces used 8,684 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,848 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 54 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian troops also carried out air strikes in the area of Tovstodubove in the Sumy region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck two enemy UAV command posts, three areas of personnel concentration, one artillery system, a logistics storage facility, and another important target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, three clashes were recorded. Russian forces carried out 80 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops launched 11 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Lyman, Hranove, Starytsia, Hrafske, Radkivka, Okhrimivka, and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attacks near Kupiansk, Kivsharivka, Novoosynove, Podoly, and Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 attempts to advance near Novoselivka, Novomykhailivka, Dibrova, Drobysheve, Stavky, Yampil, Novovodiane, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped five Russian attempts to advance near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped one Russian attack near Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and toward Mykolaipillia.

Ukrainian Air Assault troops wipe out Russian self-propelled gun near Sloviansk

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 47 assault attempts near Shakhove, Vilne, Kutuzivka, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, Zatyshok, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops attacked twice near Verbove.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were 24 Russian assaults near Dobropillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zlahoda, Rybne, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Charivne, Rivnopillia, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, Verkhnia Tersa, and Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces attempted to advance six times near Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, to May 26, 2026, amount to approximately 1,357,950 personnel, including 1,010 losses over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff