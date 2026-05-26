Air Defenses Shoot Down 111 Of 122 Enemy Drones
Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 25, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 122 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones),“Gerbera,”“Italmas,” and“Parody”-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiyske (Crimea).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 111 enemy UAVs in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.Read also: Russian strike on Derhachi in Kharkiv region: Two killed, 23 injured
Nine strike UAVs and missiles were recorded hitting 11 locations, and downed targets (UAV debris) were found at three locations.
The attack continues, with new groups of enemy drones entering Ukrainian airspace.
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 25, the Russians launched a missile strike on Derhachi in the Kharkiv region. Two people were killed and 23 were injured.
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