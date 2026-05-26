Iran Continues Grappling With Drought Despite Rainfall

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Drought continues in Iran despite the recent growth in rainfall, an official of Iran Water Resources Management Company, Firouz Ghasemzadeh, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, since September 23, 2025, the amount of rainfall in the country has been normal compared to the long term. However, the distribution of water in different provinces is not equal, and therefore, water shortages continue.

Ghasemzadeh noted that in some provinces, especially in areas near Tehran Province and around the salt lake, the amount of rainfall has been lower. For example, a 30% decrease in the amount of rainfall was observed in Tehran Province.

He said that the water inflow to the country's water reservoirs in provinces such as Tehran, Qom, Alborz, Razavi Khorasan, and Markazi, and, as a result, the water reserves in these reservoirs are at an inadequate level.

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