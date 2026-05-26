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Second Session Of 10Th Global Fashion And Design Week Noida 2026 Inaugurated With International Dignitaries
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The second session of the 10th Global Fashion and Design Week Noida 2026 was inaugurated with great enthusiasm and international participation at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The prestigious event witnessed the gracious presence of eminent diplomats, dignitaries, and creative leaders from across the globe.
The session was formally inaugurated by H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste, in the distinguished presence of H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles, Kairat Nurmolda from the Embassy of Kazakhstan, Dr. Gaurav Hans, Founder of BBMG Foundation, UK, Nawab Syed Algazi, Hon. Consul of Liberland, Debarun Mukherjee, renowned Fashion Designer, Nirosha Herath, Minister Counsellor, High Commission of Sri Lanka, and Thilina Galappatti, Second Secretary, High Commission of Sri Lanka.
The gathering reflected the truly global spirit of the event, bringing together representatives from diverse nations to celebrate creativity, culture, and innovation in fashion and design.
Addressing the audience, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Festival, emphasized the scale and significance of the platform. He stated that with a large and vibrant audience, the Global Fashion and Design Week has grown to become one of the biggest academic fashion weeks in the world, promoting young talent, cultural exchange, and international collaboration.
The second session showcased an impressive blend of creativity and craftsmanship, highlighting emerging designers and innovative collections inspired by global cultures. The event continues to serve as a powerful platform for students, designers, and industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and celebrate the evolving world of fashion.
The 10th Global Fashion and Design Week Noida 2026 remains committed to fostering global harmony through fashion, education, and cultural diplomacy. It was also the celebration of Asian Unity Day 2nd April by Asian Unity Alliance supported by International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry.
The session was formally inaugurated by H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste, in the distinguished presence of H.E. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, High Commissioner of Seychelles, Kairat Nurmolda from the Embassy of Kazakhstan, Dr. Gaurav Hans, Founder of BBMG Foundation, UK, Nawab Syed Algazi, Hon. Consul of Liberland, Debarun Mukherjee, renowned Fashion Designer, Nirosha Herath, Minister Counsellor, High Commission of Sri Lanka, and Thilina Galappatti, Second Secretary, High Commission of Sri Lanka.
The gathering reflected the truly global spirit of the event, bringing together representatives from diverse nations to celebrate creativity, culture, and innovation in fashion and design.
Addressing the audience, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Festival, emphasized the scale and significance of the platform. He stated that with a large and vibrant audience, the Global Fashion and Design Week has grown to become one of the biggest academic fashion weeks in the world, promoting young talent, cultural exchange, and international collaboration.
The second session showcased an impressive blend of creativity and craftsmanship, highlighting emerging designers and innovative collections inspired by global cultures. The event continues to serve as a powerful platform for students, designers, and industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and celebrate the evolving world of fashion.
The 10th Global Fashion and Design Week Noida 2026 remains committed to fostering global harmony through fashion, education, and cultural diplomacy. It was also the celebration of Asian Unity Day 2nd April by Asian Unity Alliance supported by International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry.
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