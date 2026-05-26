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New Study Suggests Saliva Testing May Aid Kidney Disease Monitoring
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A new research study has revealed that simple saliva tests may help detect kidney dysfunction in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), diabetes, and hypertension without the need for repeated blood draws. Researchers found a very strong correlation between salivary and serum urea and creatinine levels, suggesting saliva could become a reliable, non-invasive diagnostic tool for monitoring kidney health.
The study, titled“Assessment and Correlation of Urea and Creatinine Levels in Saliva and Serum of Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes and Hypertension”, evaluated 120 participants, including CKD patients, diabetic patients, hypertensive subjects, and healthy controls.
Researchers observed that both salivary urea and creatinine levels increased significantly in patients with kidney-related complications. CKD patients showed the highest levels, followed by diabetic and hypertensive groups. The study also demonstrated extremely strong positive correlations between serum and saliva measurements, with correlation coefficients of 0.977 for urea and 0.976 for creatinine. These findings indicate that saliva closely reflects blood chemistry in kidney dysfunction cases.
Why This Research Matters
Kidney disease affects millions of people worldwide, particularly individuals with diabetes and hypertension. Monitoring kidney function usually requires repeated blood testing, which can be uncomfortable, invasive, and stressful for patients.
The researchers explained that saliva testing offers several advantages:
. Non-invasive and painless sample collection
. Reduced risk of infection
. Easier screening for elderly and pediatric patients
. Cost-effective diagnostic procedure
. Suitable for repeated monitoring
The study highlights how saliva may serve as an alternative biological fluid for assessing renal health, especially in patients who require frequent testing.
“Salivary urea and creatinine values can be used for screening of renal status in CKD, diabetic and hypertensive subjects.”
The research further emphasized that saliva collection is simple, economical, and can even reduce anxiety associated with blood sampling procedures.
Supporting Evidence from Additional Research
The findings are supported by another study published in the International Journal of Advances in Nephrology Research, which evaluated creatinine levels in blood and saliva among haemodialysis patients. Researchers found that salivary creatinine levels changed significantly before and after dialysis treatment, suggesting saliva responds to therapeutic changes in kidney disease patients.
That study concluded:
“Salivary creatinine may be considered along with other parameters as a supportive marker for diagnosis of kidney disease.”
Researchers also observed that creatinine levels decreased after haemodialysis in both blood and saliva samples, reinforcing saliva's potential role in monitoring treatment effectiveness.
Expert Insight
The investigators noted that increasing rates of diabetes and hypertension worldwide are contributing significantly to the growing burden of chronic kidney disease. Early diagnosis remains essential for preventing severe complications such as End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).
According to the study authors, saliva-based diagnostics could eventually transform kidney disease monitoring by reducing dependence on invasive blood testing methods.
CONCLUSION
. Salivary urea and creatinine levels showed a strong positive correlation with serum levels.
. CKD patients recorded the highest biomarker levels, followed by diabetic and hypertensive patients.
. Saliva testing demonstrated strong potential as a non-invasive diagnostic tool for kidney disease assessment.
. Saliva collection is painless, economical, and suitable for repeated monitoring.
. Researchers believe salivary diagnostics may support early detection and long-term monitoring of renal dysfunction.
. Further large-scale studies are recommended to standardize saliva-based kidney testing for clinical use.
References
Pandya, D., Nagrajappa, A. K., & Ravi, K. S. (2016). Assessment and Correlation of Urea and Creatinine Levels in Saliva and Serum of Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes and Hypertension- A Research Study. Journal of clinical and diagnostic research: JCDR, 10(10), ZC58–ZC62.
Fyneface, C. Amadi, Konne, Joel Burabari, and Konne, Felix Eedee. 2020.“Assessment of Creatinine Levels in Blood and Saliva of Heamodialysed Subjects”. International Journal of Advances in Nephrology Research 3 (1):21-25.
The study, titled“Assessment and Correlation of Urea and Creatinine Levels in Saliva and Serum of Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes and Hypertension”, evaluated 120 participants, including CKD patients, diabetic patients, hypertensive subjects, and healthy controls.
Researchers observed that both salivary urea and creatinine levels increased significantly in patients with kidney-related complications. CKD patients showed the highest levels, followed by diabetic and hypertensive groups. The study also demonstrated extremely strong positive correlations between serum and saliva measurements, with correlation coefficients of 0.977 for urea and 0.976 for creatinine. These findings indicate that saliva closely reflects blood chemistry in kidney dysfunction cases.
Why This Research Matters
Kidney disease affects millions of people worldwide, particularly individuals with diabetes and hypertension. Monitoring kidney function usually requires repeated blood testing, which can be uncomfortable, invasive, and stressful for patients.
The researchers explained that saliva testing offers several advantages:
. Non-invasive and painless sample collection
. Reduced risk of infection
. Easier screening for elderly and pediatric patients
. Cost-effective diagnostic procedure
. Suitable for repeated monitoring
The study highlights how saliva may serve as an alternative biological fluid for assessing renal health, especially in patients who require frequent testing.
“Salivary urea and creatinine values can be used for screening of renal status in CKD, diabetic and hypertensive subjects.”
The research further emphasized that saliva collection is simple, economical, and can even reduce anxiety associated with blood sampling procedures.
Supporting Evidence from Additional Research
The findings are supported by another study published in the International Journal of Advances in Nephrology Research, which evaluated creatinine levels in blood and saliva among haemodialysis patients. Researchers found that salivary creatinine levels changed significantly before and after dialysis treatment, suggesting saliva responds to therapeutic changes in kidney disease patients.
That study concluded:
“Salivary creatinine may be considered along with other parameters as a supportive marker for diagnosis of kidney disease.”
Researchers also observed that creatinine levels decreased after haemodialysis in both blood and saliva samples, reinforcing saliva's potential role in monitoring treatment effectiveness.
Expert Insight
The investigators noted that increasing rates of diabetes and hypertension worldwide are contributing significantly to the growing burden of chronic kidney disease. Early diagnosis remains essential for preventing severe complications such as End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).
According to the study authors, saliva-based diagnostics could eventually transform kidney disease monitoring by reducing dependence on invasive blood testing methods.
CONCLUSION
. Salivary urea and creatinine levels showed a strong positive correlation with serum levels.
. CKD patients recorded the highest biomarker levels, followed by diabetic and hypertensive patients.
. Saliva testing demonstrated strong potential as a non-invasive diagnostic tool for kidney disease assessment.
. Saliva collection is painless, economical, and suitable for repeated monitoring.
. Researchers believe salivary diagnostics may support early detection and long-term monitoring of renal dysfunction.
. Further large-scale studies are recommended to standardize saliva-based kidney testing for clinical use.
References
Pandya, D., Nagrajappa, A. K., & Ravi, K. S. (2016). Assessment and Correlation of Urea and Creatinine Levels in Saliva and Serum of Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes and Hypertension- A Research Study. Journal of clinical and diagnostic research: JCDR, 10(10), ZC58–ZC62.
Fyneface, C. Amadi, Konne, Joel Burabari, and Konne, Felix Eedee. 2020.“Assessment of Creatinine Levels in Blood and Saliva of Heamodialysed Subjects”. International Journal of Advances in Nephrology Research 3 (1):21-25.
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