QU Virologist Honoured With 'Vaccine Research And Innovation Award' In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) announced that Dr. Hadi Mohamad Yassine, a distinguished virologist and researcher at QU, received the Vaccine Research and Innovation Award during the 8th Saudi International Vaccination Forum (SIVF) held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The award recognises Dr. Yassine's contributions to advancing vaccine development and assessment, as well as his efforts in supporting scientific research aimed at addressing emerging public health challenges. The recognition reflects QU's continued commitment to fostering impactful research and innovation that contributes to improving healthcare outcomes locally, regionally, and globally.

The Saudi International Vaccination Forum is a scientific platform that brings together international organisations, policymakers, clinicians, researchers, and public health leaders to address emerging challenges, innovations, and opportunities in immunisation science, policy, and practice.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Yassine said,“I am deeply honoured to receive this award and grateful for the support provided by Qatar University and my colleagues throughout this journey. Advancing vaccine research and innovation requires strong collaboration across disciplines and institutions, and this recognition reflects the collective efforts dedicated to strengthening global health preparedness and improving public health outcomes”

For her side, Prof Asmaa Al-Thani, Vice President for Health and Medical Sciences at QU, stated,“We are proud of Dr. Hadi Yassine's outstanding achievement, which reflects Qatar University's commitment to research excellence, innovation, and addressing global health challenges.