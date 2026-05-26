Leo International Precision Health AG Builds A Synchronised, End-To-End Precision Healthcare Engine Across The Entire Patient Journey

Planegg / Martinsried, Germany, May 26, 2026 – Leo International Precision Health AG (“LIPH AG” or the“Company”, ticker symbol: LEOW), a holding company building a global AI-driven healthcare ecosystem and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, continues to expand its precision health platform integrating Healthcare Services, MedTech, HealthTech and Biotech into one synchronised ecosystem

Following its transformational 2025 fiscal year, including its listing on the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the acquisition of six majority stakes in December 2025, the Company has established the operating foundation for a complementary platform in which data, technology and clinical expertise are increasingly interconnected.

"The next chapter of healthcare will not be written by isolated assets, but by intelligent ecosystems. Our six strategic asset companies give LIPH AG a distinctive foundation across AI, diagnostics, clinical access, rehabilitation, recovery support and longevity science. The value lies not only in what each company can achieve individually, but in how they can reinforce one another to create a more integrated, scalable and patient-centred healthcare platform. We are not building standalone companies independently. Instead, we are building an integrated ecosystem where each company strengthens the others, unlocking synergies and amplifying value creation across the entire portfolio,” said Leo Wang, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LIPH AG.

LIPH AG's ecosystem brings together six strategic portfolio companies acquired in December 2025 across AI healthcare, precision diagnostics, molecular pathology, functional supplements, preventive wellness and longevity science. Beyond their individual value, competitive strengths and growth potential, these assets are strategically positioned as complementary building blocks within an integrated precision healthcare ecosystem designed to generate cross-platform synergies, long-term value creation and scalable healthcare integration.

These assets include:

amiko AI – AI-Powered Biomedical Intelligence

Headquartered in Taiwan, amiko AI is developing an“AI Co-Scientist” platform focused on biomedical reasoning, ontology-driven AI systems and AI-assisted drug discovery. Its technologies are designed to accelerate scientific discovery, precision diagnostics and AI-driven healthcare orchestration.

Pathomics Health – Precision Diagnostics and Digital Health

Based in Singapore, Pathomics Health provides precision oncology diagnostics, predictive risk profiling and AI-powered digital health management platforms across Southeast Asia. Its PathGene and P7 Health platforms support genomic analysis, molecular diagnostics and continuous health management.

Danner Laboratory – Clinical Validation and Liquid Biopsy

Danner Laboratory is a CLIA-certified molecular diagnostics and cytopathology laboratory headquartered in California, USA. The company specializes in AI-assisted imaging, liquid biopsy technologies and precision oncology diagnostics designed to support earlier cancer detection and preventive healthcare.

Dr PAIN (Wankang Medical Group) – Integrated Rehabilitation Ecosystem

Operating across Taiwan, Hong Kong and China, Dr. PAIN provides multidisciplinary rehabilitation and pain-management services integrating physiotherapy, chiropractic care, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and AI-enabled diagnostics through a growing clinic network.

UHO Wellness – Nutraceutical and Oncology Recovery Solutions

Taiwan-based UHO Wellness focuses on nutraceutical innovation, immune-health solutions and science-based oncology recovery support programmes. Its proprietary beta-glucan formulations and wellness programmes support preventive health and post-treatment recovery.

Renhe Biotech – Longevity and Cellular Health

Australia-based Renhe Biotech develops precision nutraceuticals focused on NAD+ biology, healthy aging, stress resilience and longevity science. Its therapeutic-grade wellness products support cellular repair and preventive wellness initiatives.

Together, these companies form a connected healthcare infrastructure designed to support patients across the full healthcare journey – from initial screening and predictive diagnostics to AI-guided care management, personalised intervention, clinical validation and integrated reimbursement models via tie-ups with insurance companies.

New Investment Pipelines and Strategic Expansion

As part of its next phase of growth, LIPH AG is preparing the introduction of a second batch of strategic healthcare and technology assets across Asia and Europe, spanning preventative care clinics, beauty clinics, healthcare platforms, as well as biotechnology and medical products businesses.

Collectively, the nine proposed assets generated total EBITDA of between EUR 50 million and EUR 60 million, primarily during the 2025 financial year, reflecting the scale and earnings potential of the planned expansion portfolio.

The first asset within this planned expansion is the intended acquisition of all shares in the Japanese company Funnel Ad Inc., with a projected purchase price of approximately EUR 48 million.

Through its subsidiaries – General Incorporated Association Shokeikai, Medical Corporation Seikeikai, Medical Corporation Mitsuhashi Clinic, General Incorporated Association Kiboukai, and Medical Corporation Joshinkai – Funnel Ad Inc. operates approximately 50 beauty clinics across Japan under the brands DIO Clinic, e-clinic, FIN Clinic, and Tokyo Ueno Clinic.

LIPH AG believes the future of healthcare will move beyond fragmented, episodic care models toward integrated, AI-enabled precision health ecosystems capable of iterative learning from real-world patient data and outcomes.

CEO of LIPH AG, Prof. Dr. Joshua Lo said:“Healthcare is entering a new era, and our vision is to build a synchronised precision healthcare platform where every stage of the patient journey becomes intelligent, interconnected and continuously enhanced through AI-driven insights.”

Building a“Precision Health Engine”

Under the LIPH AG's future patient journey model of which this is one such example:



Patients may first enter the ecosystem through Dr PAIN 's rehabilitation and pain-management clinics

Pathomics Health performs precision diagnostics, disease-risk profiling and genomic analysis

amiko AI acts as the central AI orchestration layer, generating integrated care pathways and predictive health insights

UHO Wellness and Renhe Biotech provide tailored nutraceutical, immune-support and longevity interventions

Danner Laboratory delivers clinical-grade validation, molecular diagnostics and liquid-biopsy confirmation Integrated reimbursement and insurance frameworks support continuity of care across the ecosystem

“Our patient journey model is designed to convert isolated healthcare interactions into an intelligent continuum. When clinical access, diagnostics, AI, recovery support and preventive wellness are connected, every patient interaction can potentially become a source of learning, personalisation and value creation. This is how we believe precision healthcare can become more predictive, more adaptive and more scalable,” said Prof. Dr. Lo.

Creating Cross-Functional Synergy Dimensions as a Future Outlook

LIPH AG believes one of the most important long-term opportunities in healthcare lies in the creation of integrated data ecosystems capable of generating compounding intelligence advantages.

The Company believes that meaningful value creation may arise from several synergy dimensions:



Research and application linkage between amiko AI and Pathomics Health;

Multi-modal data feedback loops across all six asset companies;

Cross-channel sales distribution through Dr PAIN, UHO Wellness and Renhe Biotech

Geographic replication from Asia-Pacific into Germany and the European Union; Insurance monetisation anchored by Pathomics Health and portfolio-wide services; and AI operational efficiency, particularly where amiko AI can support triage and workflow optimisation across clinic networks.



This interconnected approach has the potential to create a compounding competitive moat that is difficult for standalone providers or single-solution healthcare companies to replicate.

Furthermore, LIPH AG's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange provides a strategic gateway for scaling Asia-Pacific precision healthcare innovation into European capital markets, healthcare systems, and cross-border clinical ecosystems.

The Future of Healthcare

LIPH AG believes healthcare is transitioning toward a future where:



disease is identified earlier,

healthcare becomes increasingly predictive,

interventions become personalized,

AI continuously optimizes patient pathways, and wellness, diagnostics and treatment converge into integrated lifelong healthcare management systems.



“The future of healthcare will be built around intelligent ecosystems that consistently learn, personalise and evolve with every patient interaction. Our goal is to help build that future,” added Prof. Dr. Lo.

About Leo International Precision Health AG

Leo International Precision Health AG (“LIPH”, ticker symbol: LEOW) is a holding company building a global integrated AI-driven healthcare ecosystem. With a strategic focus on AI-driven precision health assets across Healthcare Services, MedTech, HealthTech and Biotech, LIPH offers investors access to the expanding Asian and global healthcare and life sciences market. By reconfiguring assets, LIPH integrates technology, data, and operations to accelerate medical outcomes and portfolio performance.

For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on LIPH's current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products, and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. Leo International Precision Health AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of LIPH. No public offering of securities of LIPH will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited.