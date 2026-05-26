Ranveer Singh To Have Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan's 'King'? Read On

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action thriller King is already creating massive excitement, and fresh reports claiming Ranveer Singh's cameo appearance have added even more curiosity among fans ahead of the film's release

New reports suggest that Ranveer Singh may appear in a special cameo role in King. Though the makers have not officially confirmed the news, the rumour has quickly become a major talking point online.

According to reports, Ranveer could be seen playing a mysterious character who hands over a confidential document to Suhana Khan. The document reportedly becomes crucial in helping her character survive dangerous situations throughout the story.

Fans have also linked a previously leaked image from the sets to Ranveer Singh, although the picture was unclear and no confirmation followed from the production team.

Director Siddharth Anand recently requested fans not to circulate leaked photos or videos from the sets of the film. A note shared online urged audiences to preserve the surprise element planned by the makers for the big screen experience.

The announcement also featured a powerful poster of Shah Rukh Khan with the dialogue,“Darr nahi, dehshat hoon,” which instantly grabbed attention across social media platforms.

The team reportedly wants audiences to experience the film's visuals and reveals in theatres rather than through unofficial leaks circulating online.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan.

The film reportedly follows SRK as a seasoned assassin operating in a dangerous underworld, while Suhana plays his protégé preparing for high-risk missions. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal in key roles.

Ever since its title announcement on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday last year, the action entertainer has remained one of the most talked-about upcoming Bollywood projects.

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