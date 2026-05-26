Inside Indian Pacer Mohammed Siraj's Jubilee Hills Luxury Bungalow & Personal Journey

Mohammed Siraj's Jubilee Hills bungalow reflects success and family values. From interiors to outdoor spaces, here are six defining features of his Hyderabad residence and lifestyle choices.

Mohammed Siraj's residence is located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad's most elite neighborhood. The Film Nagar area is home to celebrities, film stars, and industrialists. His bungalow is valued at around ₹13 crore. Property rates here range between ₹1 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh per square yard, making it one of the city's most prestigious addresses.

Jubilee Hills is known for wide roads, lush greenery, premium cafés, and proximity to the Telugu film industry. Owning a property here signifies entry into Hyderabad's highest social circles. Siraj's choice of location reflects his rise from modest beginnings to international cricketing success, while also placing him among the city's most prominent residents.

Pictures shared by Siraj highlight modern aesthetics and spacious layouts. Large, airy rooms allow natural light to flow throughout the house. The living room features plush leather sofas, designer rugs, and a distinctive center table. Wooden trunks add rustic charm, blending seamlessly with modern elegance. The interiors emphasize comfort and contemporary design.

The bungalow includes a custom walk‐in wardrobe, open balconies, and well‐ventilated interiors. These features accommodate his growing lifestyle as an international cricketer. The décor follows a modern theme with comfortable furnishings.

Spaces are designed to balance functionality with style, ensuring the home serves as both a personal retreat and a social hub for teammates.

Siraj lives in Jubilee Hills with his family, keeping his roots central to his success story. His father was an auto‐rickshaw driver, and Siraj grew up in modest surroundings in Tolichowki. He has retained his earlier home there as a reminder of his struggles. The move to Jubilee Hills represents resilience and achievement.

Siraj's bungalow is more than a luxury property. It symbolizes his journey from gully cricket to owning a multi‐crore residence. The house includes memorabilia and achievements, making it a social hub within cricketing circles. His story reflects determination, dreams realized, and the transformative power of sport, embodied in his Jubilee Hills residence.