ARKAY Beverages Announces Global Expansion Of Its Alcohol-Free Spirits Brand And Partner Opportunities Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded in 2011, the pioneering alcohol-free spirits brand is expanding its mission by inviting distributors, retailers, restaurants, hotels, hospitality groups, and affiliate partners to join the growing alcohol-free movement

MIAMI, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKAY Beverages, a premium alcohol-free spirits and beverage brand founded in 2011, today announced the global expansion of its alcohol-free spirits brand and new partnership opportunities for distributors, retailers, restaurants, hotels, hospitality groups, event operators, and affiliate partners worldwide.

The announcement comes as consumer demand for alcohol-free alternatives continues to grow across restaurants, hotels, retail, e-commerce, nightlife, entertainment venues, private events, and at-home consumption. ARKAY is expanding its global outreach to meet this demand and to support businesses seeking premium alcohol-free options for a new generation of consumers.

ARKAY offers consumers the taste, ritual, and sophistication of spirits without alcohol. The brand was created to provide a modern alternative for people who want to enjoy social moments without intoxication, hangovers, drunk driving, or loss of control.

“ARKAY is more than a beverage. It is a movement for responsible celebration,” said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder of ARKAY Beverages.“As demand for alcohol-free options continues to grow, we are expanding our global partner network and inviting distributors, retailers, restaurants, hotels, hospitality operators, and affiliates to join us in redefining celebration.”

ARKAY's expansion is focused on making alcohol-free spirits more accessible to consumers and businesses around the world. The company is seeking new relationships with distribution partners, retail buyers, foodservice operators, hospitality groups, event organizers, online sellers, and affiliate marketers who want to participate in the growth of the alcohol-free beverage category.

For decades, alcohol has been positioned at the center of social life, from dinners and weddings to hotels, restaurants, nightlife, sporting events, and private gatherings. Today, more consumers are looking for choices that better align with wellness, responsibility, family, safety, religion, recovery, personal preference, and lifestyle values.

ARKAY gives consumers another option.

The brand's mission is to encourage responsible celebration, support healthier lifestyle choices, promote inclusion, and help create safer social experiences. With its premium alcohol-free spirits, ARKAY allows consumers to enjoy the flavor, elegance, and ritual of spirits while staying present, responsible, and in control.

“People should not have to choose between being social and being responsible,” added Grattagliano.“ARKAY gives consumers the experience, the flavor, and the moment - without alcohol.”

ARKAY's global partner initiative is designed for businesses and individuals who want to align with the future of alcohol-free drinking. Restaurants can offer guests more inclusive cocktail options. Hotels and resorts can serve premium non-alcoholic alternatives. Retailers can expand their beverage selections. Distributors can enter a growing category. Affiliates and ambassadors can promote a mission-driven brand with worldwide appeal.

ARKAY invites distributors, retailers, restaurants, hotels, lounges, event companies, e-commerce sellers, hospitality partners, affiliates, and ambassadors to join its global expansion and support safer, healthier, and more inclusive social experiences.

No alcohol. No hangovers. No drunk driving. No loss of control. Just the experience, the flavor, and the moment.

About ARKAY Beverages

ARKAY Beverages is a premium alcohol-free spirits and beverage brand founded in 2011 by Reynald Vito Grattagliano. ARKAY was created to deliver the taste, ritual, and sophistication of spirits without alcohol. The brand is dedicated to responsible celebration, wellness, safer communities, family values, and inclusion in social environments worldwide.

ARKAY offers alcohol-free alternatives for modern consumers who want to enjoy social moments without intoxication, hangovers, drunk driving, or loss of control.

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ARKAY Beverages

Reynald Vito Grattagliano

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