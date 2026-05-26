11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Alliance

11880 Solutions integrates werkenntdenBESTEN into ChatGPT: A new era of AI-powered searches for the best providers

26.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 26 May 2026 – 11880 Solutions AG is taking the next step in digital search by integrating its review platform werkenntdenBESTEN into ChatGPT. This gives users direct access to up-to-date customer reviews of relevant providers within AI-powered search queries. More and more people are using artificial intelligence for their online research. According to a study by Bayerischer Rundfunk*, 82 per cent of Germans already rely on AI applications for online searches. With the new werkenntdenBESTEN solution, developed by the company's in-house AI team, 11880 Solutions combines intelligent search with authentic, up-to-date user experiences. In response to specific questions, ChatGPT not only provides suitable answers in seconds, but also helpful contact details and relevant review content. “With the rapid development of the app, the team has impressively demonstrated its innovative strength,” says Martin Walter, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG.“We are consistently responding to new search trends and clearly positioning ourselves as pioneers in digital marketing. I am very much looking forward to continuing this path together with the team.” Users are increasingly making very specific search queries such as“Which supermarket in Essen is open on Sundays?”. werkenntdenBESTEN now enhances these queries directly within the AI search function with reliable recommendations and reviews. To use the service, users link the app to their user account once via the app section in ChatGPT. They can then ask in natural language for the best providers or, for example, restaurants that are open. ChatGPT identifies the need, and the werkenntdenBESTEN app translates it into a precise, review-based search. Not only do consumers gain convenient and quick access to reliable information, but 11880's business customers also benefit from an additional, highly efficient marketing channel. *

Contact:

Anja Meyer

11880 Solutions AG

Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188

E-Mail: meyer@11880 26.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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