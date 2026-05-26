Netlight Consulting AB (publ) / Key word(s): Expansion

Netlight expands to Vienna - strengthening its position in the DACH region

26.05.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

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VIENNA, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlight, a leading digital consultancy, is establishing a new office in Vienna, Austria. This expansion builds on recent openings in London, Madrid and Gothenburg and reinforces Netlight's strategic focus on supporting clients throughout Europe and accelerating their digital transformation. -p src="https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987221/Netlight_Consulting.jpg" alt="Maximilian Born Managing Partner Austria"/> As one of the most prosperous markets in Europe, Austria offers an ideal environment for Netlight to expand client relationships and enable its clients' growth through digital innovation. The new Vienna office marks a significant milestone in Netlight's continued growth in Central Europe. "Vienna has strongly grown into a hub for technology, innovation and talent. By establishing a local presence, we can further contribute to the city's thriving digital ecosystem and work even more closely with our clients in Austria and the wider DACH region," said Maximilian Born, Managing Partner Austria. Vienna's strategic position at the intersection of DACH and Central and Eastern European markets provides access to exceptional talent, with over 1,000 computer science graduates entering the workforce annually. The city is consistently ranked among the world's most livable, with a diverse population and a strong focus on sustainable innovation. The city's key industries finance, insurance and manufacturing are closely aligned with Netlight's consulting expertise in cloud, data & AI and modern software architecture. This makes Vienna an ideal location for Netlight to support clients in their digital transformation journeys. "Establishing our office in Vienna enables us to meet the needs of forward-thinking clients, in person and in partnership. The new office is a natural step in our continued growth as a company, where our expanding footprint also strengthens our existing offices. We look forward to shaping the future of digital transformation and contributing to the success of Vienna as a leading European tech hub," concludes Anders Thall, Co-CEO Netlight. With the opening of Vienna, Netlight now operates 16 offices across eleven countries, deepening its commitment to create lasting value and drive progress together with clients and networks throughout Europe. About Netlight Netlight is an international digital consultancy, helping leading companies to succeed in the digital landscape, from advice to implementation. Our service contains the collective intelligence of 2000 consultants offering a comprehensive range of digital services, from strategy to technology. We support industries that are facing new challenges and opportunities based on new technology, to make better business. Netlight has been awarded several times for profitable growth and management, as a top employer, and for our engagement in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Located in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Zurich, Cologne, Amsterdam, London, Madrid, Toronto and Vienna. Co-creating the future today, since 1999. Contact:

Anna Moore

Senior PR Strategist

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