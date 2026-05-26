Wanted NDPS Accused From Rajasthan Held In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 26 (IANS) A Rajasthan-based man wanted in multiple narcotics cases has been arrested in connection with a mephedrone seizure in Ahmedabad, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rajuram Bishnoi, 40, a businessman from Danta (Bawaliya) village in Sanchore taluka of Jalore district, was apprehended by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch from his native village.

Police said Bishnoi allegedly supplied 412 grams of mephedrone, valued at Rs 12.36 lakh, which was seized in Ahmedabad last month.

Officers, acting on specific intelligence, carried out a raid on April 13 near Ganesh Selection shop, below Laxmi Market in the Ghee Kanta area of Ahmedabad.

During the operation, police arrested Malaram Devasi (Rabari) and Ashokkumar Darji, who were allegedly found in possession of 412 grams of mephedrone without any legal authorisation or permit.

Following the seizure, the Detection of Crime Branch registered an offence at DCB Police Station Part 'C' under Sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said the investigation later revealed Bishnoi's alleged role in supplying the contraband.

“The accused who had supplied the seized mephedrone consignment was traced to village Danta (Bawaliya) in Sanchore taluka of Rajasthan and was brought to Ahmedabad and arrested in the NDPS offence,” officials said.

Officials further said Bishnoi is also wanted in another NDPS case registered at Abu Road RIICO Police Station in Rajasthan for offences under Sections 8 and 22 of the NDPS Act.

Crime Branch records show the accused has previously been booked in several criminal cases in Rajasthan.

These include a theft case registered at Industrial Area Pali Police Station in 2016 under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code, an NDPS case at Sanchore Police Station in 2019 under Sections 8 and 21, another NDPS case registered there in 2022 under Sections 8, 21, 22, 25 and 29, and a further NDPS case at Karda Police Station in 2022 under Sections 8, 22 and 29 of the Act.

Police said further investigation into the interstate narcotics network and the source of the seized mephedrone is underway.