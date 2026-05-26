Khesari Lal's Divyanshu, Abhishek Malhan's Gunjan Triumph In 'Battleground Season 2'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) The winners of the reality show Battleground Season 2 have been crowned as contestants Divyanshu from Khesari Lal's Bhojpuri Bhaukaals and Gunjan from Abhishek Malhan's Delhi Dominators took home the trophy in the grand finale.

Khesari Lal, whose mentee Divyanshu clinched the male title, said in a statement that the contestant stepped into this house as a fighter and left as a champion.

“And that is exactly what Bhojpuri Bhaukaals stands for. We came here to give it everything we had, and today that belief has paid off. This win belongs to everyone who keeps betting on themselves despite the odds. And honestly, the bond all the mentors shared throughout this journey made every day memorable,” said Khesari Lal.

Helmed by superselector Shikhar Dhawan, the second edition had four powerhouse teams including Mumbai Strikers led by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Bhojpuri Bhaukaals led by Khesari Lal, Delhi Dominators led by Fukra Insaan, and Telugu Tigers led by Nikki Tamboli.

Speaking about Delhi Dominators' historic win, Abhishek Malhan expressed,“Defending a title is always tougher than winning one. The pressure this season was completely different because every team wanted to beat us.”

He added:“Gunjan fought with unbelievable consistency and heart throughout the competition. Watching her lift that trophy tonight feels incredibly special because we know exactly what it took to get here. Back-to-back wins come from discipline, strategy, and never backing down. I couldn't be prouder.”

Adding to the night's electric atmosphere, the cast of the series Lukkhe, including King, Palak Tiwari, and Shivankit Singh Parihar, made a special appearance.

King lit up the stage with a power-packed performance alongside the cast, with mentor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary joining them and turning the energy up a notch.

Amidst all the celebration, emotions ran high as the mentors locked horns one final time in the arena, and in one of the most raw and unfiltered moments of the season, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary broke down after calling out the mentors and players for not cheering for Rekha during one of the finale tasks, even if it was a formality.

Bringing the energy back up, King then joined Khesari Lal for an energetic Bhojpuri-style dance performance, and the duo were joined by Palak Tiwari that brought the arena down.

In a finale packed with emotion and intensity, the top two female finalists were Gunjan and Muskaan from Delhi Dominators and Telugu Tigers, respectively, while the top two male finalists were Divyanshu and Shiva from Bhojpuri Bhaukaals and Delhi Dominators, respectively.

The winners are taking home the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of Rs. 5,00,000 each.

Fresh off his victory, Divyanshu from Bhojpuri Bhaukaals shared what the journey truly meant to him, saying,“Inside the Battleground House, we came from different places and different stories, but inside the Battleground House, we learned one thing together - your strongest self appears when quitting is no longer an option.

“Every challenge tested me physically and mentally, but I kept choosing to stay in the fight. Today, that journey has turned into a victory I'll never forget. More than winning the competition, I discovered who I really am.”

Adding to her win, Delhi Dominators' Winner Gunjan shared,“This trophy belongs to every person who stood by me through the highs and lows, my family, my team, and every fan who kept believing in me. Fukra Sir built a team of fighters, and I hope I made him proud today.

All episodes of Battleground Season 2 are now streaming on Amazon MX Player.