'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': NDA Leaders Praise PM As Modi Govt Marks 12 Years At Centre

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Leaders from the BJP and its ally JD(U) on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the NDA government completed 12 years at the Centre, highlighting welfare initiatives, transparency in governance and India's growing global stature under his leadership.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said the Prime Minister's tenure had been marked by people-centric governance and welfare measures aimed at uplifting the poor.

“The Prime Minister's tenure has completed 12 years. Undoubtedly, during this period, the Prime Minister has carried out many people-oriented initiatives for the uplift of the poor, based on the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Today, the country is moving forward, and the 140 crore people of India are expressing satisfaction...” he said.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said the party would organise a nationwide campaign to mark the completion of 12 years of the Modi government.

“The Prime Minister, with the resolve of 'Nation First', is going to complete his 12 years in office. He has become one of the most popular leaders in the world, and today a large section of the country supports him. The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to celebrate a fortnight from June 5 to June 21 to mark the completion of these 12 years in office...” he told IANS.

Meanwhile, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan also praised the Modi government's record on governance and foreign policy.

“During the 12-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, major decisions related to transparency have helped reduce corruption. It has become easier to identify responsibilities and point out mistakes compared to earlier times,” Prasad said.

“No one can deny that India's global acceptance has improved compared to previous governments. Many countries that are in conflict with each other are still looking towards India with equal hope. This is probably one of the biggest reasons that India has maintained a balance in its foreign relations, whether it is China, Russia, or the United States...” he added.

As the NDA government completes 12 years in office, the Centre has planned a nationwide outreach campaign under which Union ministers, BJP leaders, chief ministers and Members of Parliament will connect with people across the country to highlight what the government describes as its“22 major achievements” across sectors.

The campaign is expected to focus on welfare schemes, infrastructure development, economic reforms, digital governance, foreign policy achievements and social sector initiatives undertaken during the Modi government's tenure.