Karnataka CM In Delhi For High Command Meet Amid Leadership Change Buzz

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday met Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala at party headquarters, Indira Bhavan, ahead of the meeting with the high command, amid buzz around leadership change in the state.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a breakfast meeting with state Ministers MB Patil, G Parameshwara, Bhyrati Suresh, Satish Jarakiholi, KJ George, HC Mahadevappa, MLC BK Hariprasad and Legal Advisor AS Ponnanna at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, ahead of the meeting with the Congress high command.

High Command Convenes Amid Political Buzz

Meanwhile, 17 MLAs have arrived at Karnataka Bhavan, while more are expected to arrive in the national capital later today, amid the Congress meeting with state leadership.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar has also arrived at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi to attend a meeting with the party's high command, amid speculations of leadership change in the state.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala, and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, among other party leaders, have also arrived at Indira Bhavan to convene the meeting.

In a brief interaction with the media while leaving his Sajdarjung residence, Deputy CM said, "Going to the first Karnataka bhawan and will take part in the meeting," without elaborating further.

Speculation Rife Over Agenda and Leadership Change

However, Karnataka CM and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge both declined to respond to questions regarding a potential leadership change in Karnataka and the agenda of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister MB Patil, on being asked about the agenda of the meeting, said that only the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is aware of it, adding that the details will be shared only after the meeting. "No one has any information about it. It could be about the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, MLC elections... There could be a cabinet reshuffle as well... Only Rahul Gandhi knows about it... When the CM and Dy CM meet him, you will know about it," he said.

Karnataka MLA C Puttarangashetty also said that the decision regarding leadership change rests with the party high command, while calling himself a "disciple of Siddaramaiah." "Whether it will happen or not is a matter at the high command level. Since the beginning, I have been a disciple of Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah is the CM now. No change. But we don't know yet; we have to see what happens in the future, that's all," he said.

According to Congress sources, clarity regarding the Chief Ministerial position is expected within the next two to three days. Sources added that several other key issues, including Rajya Sabha elections, Cabinet reshuffle, and MLC polls, are also likely to be finalised during the discussions.

However, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had said he was invited but did not know the agenda. "The high command called me, so I have come." I don't know the subject matter of the meeting. Venugopal ji invited me for the meeting, and I have come," Siddaramaiah told reporters after arriving in the national capital for the meeting.

A speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its 2.5 years of tenure last year. Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly asserted that he would soon take over as Chief Minister, though the transition has not occurred. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)