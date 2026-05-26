IPL 2026 Prediction RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1: Kohli Vs Gill In Mega Playoff Clash Sports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are all set for a blockbuster IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 battle in Dharamsala. Both teams finished on 18 points, but RCB topped the table on Net Run Rate. From Virat Kohli's consistency to Shubman Gill's captaincy brilliance, fans are expecting a high-scoring thriller with a direct ticket to the final on the line. In this video: 00:00 – RCB and GT set for massive Qualifier 1 showdown 01:00 – Dharamsala pitch report suggests another 200+ thriller 01:40 – Kohli vs Gill battle headlines IPL 2026 playoffs

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