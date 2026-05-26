Ebola Epidemic Spreading Rapidly And Outpacing Containment Efforts



There are more than 900 suspected cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and 220 suspected deaths, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, said on Monday.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

NEW YORK, USA – The latest outbreak of the deadly disease, which WHO has declared a public health emergency of international concern, is spreading faster than health workers can contain it.

In the DRC, the epicentre of the outbreak, WHO has upgraded its national risk assessment from high to very high, and neighbouring countries – including Uganda, where five cases and one death have been confirmed – are at especially high risk.

Treatment centres in eastern DRC set alight

However, efforts are being hampered, especially in the troubled east of the DRC, by the local community's distrust of outside authorities, which is significantly increasing the risk of disease transmission.

In recent days, two treatment centres were set on fire in the region, which has been beset by intense fighting, causing the displacement of more than 100,000 people.

Marie Roseline Belizaire, director of emergency response for WHO Africa, told UN News that the attacks are linked to misinformation campaigns circulating on social media, which are significantly slowing case investigations and limiting the ability of healthcare teams to reach affected communities.

Anger at Ebola burial rules

The strict protocols surrounding the burial of suspected Ebola victims have been a cause of anger among the population. Funeral wakes involving more than 50 people have been banned by the authorities in north-east DRC, and armed soldiers and police have been guarding burials carried out by health workers.

According to Dr Belizaire, WHO is working with traditional local leaders and healers to intensify community engagement and improve the safety of outside health workers.

The families of the victims are given access to mourn their loved ones but, in order to protect them from the virus, they are not permitted to touch the body.“We offer the family protective equipment,” explains Dr Belizaire,“so that they can assist in placing their loved one in a body bag and pray over them.”

No vaccines

Even though outbreaks stretch back almost 20 years, there are still no approved vaccines or therapeutics for the Bundibugyo virus.

WHO has recommended prioritising two antibodies in clinical trials, and the evaluation of the antiviral obeldesivir in a clinical trial as a treatment for people who are high-risk contacts.

The UN health agency is urgently scaling up operations on the ground, including contact tracing, establishing treatment centres, strengthening laboratory capacity, case management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement.

Some $3.9 million has been released from the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies to help fund these measures.

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