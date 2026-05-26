Eyeing Budget Flats In Mumbai? Apply Before 28 May MHADA Lottery Deadline

MENAFN - Live Mint) For those eyeing budget flats in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is offering a big opportunity. It has been nearly two months since MHADA announced a housing draw for 2,640 budget homes in the real estate market of the financial capital. Since the first announcement, MHADA Lottery 2026 received more than 82,000 applications.

Where to register for MHADA lottery?

Interested candidates can apply before 28 May deadline on MHADA's official website at Earlier, the last date to apply was 14 May but the Housing Authority extended it by almost 14 days.

List of documents candidates need for registration process are provided below:

Mobile number (Linked with Aadhar) Email ID Aadhaar card PAN Card Spouse AADHAR Card (lf married) Spouse PAN'Card (If married) Domicile Certificate ITR (Self) ITR (Spouse) Tahsildar Income certificate Caste Reservation/ Caste Prerequisites Special Categories Prerequisites Widow applicants need death certificate of spouse

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As per the revised schedule, online applications will be accepted until 11:59 PM of Thursday. However, the window to submit the earnest money deposit will close after 11:59 PM of 29 May 2026. Applicants must complete the registration process by paying the earnest money deposit through RTGS/NEFT till the working hours of the concerned bank on 29 May 2026. It is important to note that MHADA extended the application deadline twice in the past and there is no update on extension further.

According to MHADA's calendar, provisional list of applications received for the lottery will be declared on the official website at 3:00 PM on 10 June. Candidates will be allowed to submit online claims and objections till 3:00 PM on 12 June 2026. The authorities will publish final list of accepted applications on MHADA's website at 3:00 PM on 16 June 2026.

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The Maharashtra Housing Authority will announce date, venue and time of the computerised draw for the sale of tenements on its official website later.

MHADA reduced the prices of almost half of the apartments and brought down the sale prices by 7.5% of 1,221 tenements located in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, Hindustan Times reported. The houses whose sale prices were slashed includes 610 Vikhroli apartments of which category reservation was revised from MIG to HIG two weeks ago.

As of 25 May 2026, MHADA received 84,782 applications for the 2,640 apartments and 59,069 earnest money deposits (EMDs) from applicants seeking to purchase the flats, Hindustan Times reported citing data of the housing authority.

More you need to know about MHADA lottery 2026

Among the total 2,640 affordable homes are up for sale in Mumbai, 1,762 apartments, or around 66%, are under construction, according to MHADA's website. The under-construction apartments for sale are located in Vikhroli, Goregaon, and Borivali. A total of 128 apartments are under construction in Borivali East, 85 in Goregaon West, and the remaining in Kanamwar Nagar and Vikhroli.

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The MHADA Lottery 2026 features apartments in multiple locations across Mumbai, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar, among other locations.

The costliest apartments are situated in Tardeo, South Mumbai, under the High Income Group (HIG) category, with a price tag of ₹6.82 crore. Meanwhile, the most budget friendly apartments under Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category are in Mankhurd, priced at over ₹29 lakh. Goregaon apartments featuring 300 sq ft area are priced at ₹32 lakh.