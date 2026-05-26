Journey Of Resolve To Achievement: BJP Marks 12 Years Of Modi Govt At Centre

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday marked the completion of 12 years since the NDA government first assumed office at the Centre in 2014, describing the period as a journey of good governance, development and national transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the BJP-led NDA government completed 12 years in office, the Centre also planned a nationwide outreach campaign under which Union ministers, BJP leaders, chief ministers and Members of Parliament will connect with people across the country to highlight what the government has described as its“22 major achievements” across sectors.

The campaign will focus on welfare schemes, infrastructure expansion, economic reforms, digital governance, foreign policy achievements and social sector initiatives undertaken during the tenure of the Modi government.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin extended greetings to Prime Minister Modi on the completion of 12 years in office, describing the journey as one from“resolve to achievement”.

“This era, which began on May 26, 2014, is not merely a change in governance but a historic moment of the nation's reclaimed self-confidence and cultural renaissance under the illustrious leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Nabin said in a post on X.

He said that guided by the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' along with the vision of 'Antyodaya', the government had transformed policies into instruments of change for ordinary citizens.

Nabin also highlighted initiatives such as Jan Dhan, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Digital India and the government's emphasis on balancing“Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”.

“Today's secure and capable India stands fully prepared to safeguard its sovereignty, backed by resolute strikes against terrorism and the rising valour of its armed forces. This 12-year journey of good governance and nation-first ethos now forms the strongest foundation for the grand resolve of Viksit Bharat at 2047,” he said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that May 26, 2014, marked the beginning of a new chapter in India's developmental and civilisational journey as Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister and the country witnessed a decisive transformation in governance and leadership.

“From economic development and social welfare to a strong push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and digital transformation, from infrastructure growth and decisive global leadership to a stronger national security framework, under his leadership, India has marched ahead with unprecedented speed and scale,” Singh said in a post on X.

He further said that India's growth story had become broader, deeper and more inclusive over the past 12 years.

“Most importantly, under the leadership of PM Modi, the vision of Antyodaya has been realised in its truest sense. Millions who had remained unseen and unheard for decades became active participants in India's growth story,” the Defence Minister stated.

Singh added that the vision of“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” had not remained just a slogan but had been reflected consistently in governance and policymaking.

“Today, India stands stronger, prouder and more self-confident than ever before. A 'Pradhan-Sevak', in the truest sense, Modi Ji has dedicated every moment of his life to the service of Maa Bharati and her people. His tireless commitment, unwavering resolve and selfless devotion towards the nation continue to inspire millions,” he added.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described the last 12 years as a journey dedicated to service, good governance and the welfare of the poor.

“Today, these 12 glorious years of this illustrious journey are being completed, during which the entire country is imbued with enthusiasm and national pride,” Chouhan said in a post on X.

He said that over the past 12 years, India had moved away from what he described as the era of“policy paralysis” and embraced the mantra of“Reform, Perform, Transform”.

According to Chouhan, the 12-year period represented a“golden era” of India's reconstruction, public welfare and the vision of a developed India.

“These 12 years have borne witness to the empowerment of the person at the farthest end and the realisation of the resolve of 'Antyodaya',” he stated.

He further said that the Modi government, guided by the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', had transformed the lives of villagers, farmers, women, poor families and youth across the country.

“The Prime Minister has scripted a new saga of development and public welfare, from Jan Dhan accounts to Ayushman Bharat, and from PM Awas Yojana to the Digital India revolution. Today, under the Prime Minister's leadership, the country is rapidly advancing toward the goal of a Viksit Bharat,” Chouhan added.