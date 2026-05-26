FWICE Ban On Ranveer Singh? Here's What It Means For His Bollywood Career

Ranveer Singh responded to FWICE's move on his Don 3 leave, stating that different storylines have emerged, but he has chosen restraint, dignity, and elegance. Singh, who previously departed Don 3, has been barred from the film industry by FWICE.

Ranveer Singh has been embroiled in a massive scandal when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a "non-cooperation directive" against him following his rumoured departure from Don 3. The incident has caused heated debate online, with many asking whether the actor can continue to work in Bollywood. So, does Ranveer Singh's suspension from FWICE imply he can no longer work in the film industry? Let us find out.

A FWICE ban is more of an industry-wide non-cooperation directive than a legislative restriction. It indicates that related employees and others are being instructed not to work with the actor on shoots or productions. Because Bollywood production relies largely on these individuals, such a change might drastically disrupt current and future projects. However, it is neither a government-imposed restriction, nor does it legally prohibit an actor from signing a film contract.

However, as reported by News24, Ranveer Singh would be unable to shoot or produce future projects in India until he and the producers of Don 3 reach an agreement.

Ranveer Singh, who earlier left Don 3, has been barred from the film business by FWICE. On Monday, May 25, the film authority issued a non-cooperation decision against Ranveer Singh. The federation alleged that the actor failed to reply to several demands to come in person and explain his side of the tale. Excel Entertainment, which is sponsoring Don 3, has also requested Rs 45 crore from Ranveer Singh to compensate for pre-production costs paid prior to his departure.

Meanwhile, Singh's representative issued a statement saying that the actor does not want to add to the speculation and feels such professional conflicts should be addressed quietly. "Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," part of the statement reads.

"While various tales and theories have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never felt compelled to reply publicly or add to rumours. His attention remains solidly on his job and the upcoming responsibilities," it said.