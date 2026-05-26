Modi Succumbed To Trump, Caused Fuel Price Hike: DMK's Elangovan

DMK Blames Centre for CNG Price Hike

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Tuesday blamed the Narendra Modi-led Central government for rising fuel prices, alleging that India's decision to reduce crude oil purchases from Russia under pressure from the United States had triggered the latest hike in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices.

His remarks came after the retail price of CNG in Chennai was increased to Rs 95 per kilogram with effect from May 26, prompting concerns among auto-rickshaw drivers and transport workers over rising operational costs.

"This is because of Modi. Problem with Modi is he had stopped the purchase of crude oil from Russia under pressure from Trump. Now we are facing the problem," Elangovan said. "If crude oil was coming from Russia, it would have come through a different route, not through the war zone, so it will be continuously coming to us. But now what happened is we don't get crude, and prices are going up. Modi has succumbed to Trump's pressure," he alleged.

Auto-rickshaw drivers in Chennai demanded a stable revision in meter fares, saying the existing pricing structure was no longer sustainable with fuel costs remaining high. The latest fuel price revision comes amid volatility in global crude oil and natural gas markets due to ongoing tensions in West Asia and supply concerns. Rising fuel costs are expected to impact transport, logistics and household expenses across the country.

Elangovan on AIADMK Crisis

Meanwhile, Elangovan also commented on the growing political crisis within All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) after four party MLAs resigned from the Assembly and joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

"That is because of the in-fight in the AIADMK. It's not three, now another MLA Isakki Subbaiah also had joined this group, resigned his MLA post and joined TVK. I don't know what is happening because the problem is with Edappadi," Elangovan said, referring to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"Edappadi's leadership quality is in question. Nobody wants Edappadi to lead the party because many of them had not come even to the district secretary's meet. I think the party cadre's views are against Edappadi's leadership," he said.

Predicts Further Split in AIADMK

Speaking on whether the AIADMK could split further, Elangovan stated, "Definitely. Because now after this move of removing the MLAs for violating whip, I think they have started supporting Edappadi. But the problem is that the question of Edappadi's leadership is the main thing."

He accused Palaniswami of prioritising his own political position over strengthening the party by refusing to accommodate leaders like O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala. The remarks came after AIADMK MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel, Jayakumar and Sathyabama resigned from the Assembly and joined TVK. (ANI)

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