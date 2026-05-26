India's U-18 Men's & Women's Hockey Teams Leave For Asia Cup In Japan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) India's U-18 men's and women's hockey teams have departed for Kakamigahara, Japan, ahead of the U-18 Asia Cup 2026, set to be held from May 29 to June 6. The men's squad left from New Delhi on Monday evening, while the women's team departed on Tuesday morning, carrying strong expectations after weeks of preparation and competitive exposure matches against Australia.

Both teams underwent month-long national coaching camps at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central Centre at SAI, Bhopal. The men's side trained under coaches Sardar Singh and Rajnish Mishra, while former India captain Rani Rampal supervised the women's team camp.

As part of their final preparations, India's junior squads played four-match exposure series against visiting Australian U-18 teams in Bhopal. The men's team recorded one victory, one defeat and two draws, while the women's team ended their series on a high with an encouraging win. The matches provided valuable international experience ahead of the continental tournament.

The Indian men's side, led by forward Ketan Kushwaha, has been placed in Pool A alongside Kazakhstan, hosts Japan, Korea and Chinese Taipei. India will open its campaign against Kazakhstan on May 29 before taking on Japan on May 31, Korea on June 1 and Chinese Taipei on June 3.

Pool B in the men's competition consists of Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals on June 5, with the final scheduled for June 6.

Speaking before departure, Ketan Kushwaha highlighted the team's preparations and confidence heading into the tournament.

"Representing India at a major tournament like the Asia Cup is a huge honour and responsibility for all of us. We have worked hard during the camp in Bhopal and the matches against Australia gave us valuable learning experiences. The team has developed strong understanding on and off the field, and we are excited to test ourselves against some of the best young teams in Asia. We are confident and will give our best in every match."

The Indian women's team, captained by Sweety Kujur, focused heavily on combinations, match fitness and tactical execution during the training camp in Bhopal.

Drawn in Pool A, the women's team will begin its Asia Cup campaign against Malaysia on May 30 before facing Korea on May 31. India will conclude the group stage against Singapore on June 2. Similar to the men's format, the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals on June 5, followed by the title clash a day later.

Sweety Kujur expressed optimism about the squad's preparations and readiness for the competition, saying,“The entire team is excited and motivated ahead of the Asia Cup. We have spent several weeks preparing together and everyone has worked really hard during the camp. The matches against Australia helped us understand our strengths and areas where we need to improve, and finishing that series with a win gave us confidence. We know the competition at Asia Cup will be tough, but we are looking forward to giving our best and making India proud.”