Qatar To Host Lebanon Vs Yemen Asian Cup Qualifier

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Local Organising Committee for Football Events (LOC) has announced that the Lebanon vs Yemen AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier will take place on June 4 at Grand Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Originally scheduled for March31 in Beirut, Lebanon will now play their home match on neutral soil in Qatar, where they face Yemen's Al-Yaman as-Sa'eedin this decisive fixture jointly staged by the LOC and the Lebanese Football Association (LFA).

Starting May 31, fans in Qatar and across the region can purchase tickets for the much-anticipated qualifier at

Upon purchase, tickets will be made immediately available on Road to Qatar, the official ticketing app for the match.

Grand Hamad Stadium will host Lebanon for the second time during their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign, where they previously claimed a 2-0 win over Bhutan on October 9, 2025.

The venue also most recently hosted Yemen in the FIFA Arab Cup Qualifier on November 26, 2025 that ended in a dramatic 4-4 draw against Comoros.

Lebanon and Yemen will meet for the second time in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign, with their previous encounter on June 10, 2025 ending in a 0-0 draw.

On June 4, both nations will vie for the final spot in Group E of the tournament, with the winner joining South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

The 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup is set to take place in Saudi Arabia from January 7 to February 5 next year.