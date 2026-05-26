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Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 21


2026-05-26 02:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen's rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S' internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 386 268.89 103,792
Monday, 18 May 2026 89 274.00 24,386
Tuesday, 19 May 2026 250 288.00 72,000
Wednesday, 20 May 2026 250 284.80 71,200
Thursday, 21 May 2026 250 284.80 71,200
Friday, 22 May 2026 200 273.00 54,600
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 1,425 278.72 397,178

With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 56,534 shares, corresponding to 2,99% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117


Appendiks

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volumen Pris Sted Tid - GMT Tid - CET
5 274 XCSE 20260518 08:23:09.383000 +0100s 20260518 9:23:09.383000
84 274 XCSE 20260518 08:23:09.383487 +0100s 20260518 9:23:09.383487
100 288 XCSE 20260519 11:36:52.577401 +0100s 20260519 12:36:52.577401
4 288 XCSE 20260519 14:44:49.691454 +0100s 20260519 15:44:49.691454
145 288 XCSE 20260519 15:39:17.314429 +0100s 20260519 16:39:17.314429
1 288 XCSE 20260519 15:39:19.055571 +0100s 20260519 16:39:19.055571
100 286 XCSE 20260520 08:39:54.857176 +0100s 20260520 9:39:54.857176
58 284 XCSE 20260520 14:43:08.426177 +0100s 20260520 15:43:08.426177
92 284 XCSE 20260520 14:43:08.426177 +0100s 20260520 15:43:08.426177
30 286 XCSE 20260521 08:16:34.411288 +0100s 20260521 9:16:34.411288
4 286 XCSE 20260521 08:16:34.411288 +0100s 20260521 9:16:34.411288
16 286 XCSE 20260521 11:13:37.116805 +0100s 20260521 12:13:37.116805
40 286 XCSE 20260521 12:11:28.084630 +0100s 20260521 13:11:28.084630
4 286 XCSE 20260521 12:11:28.084630 +0100s 20260521 13:11:28.084630
6 286 XCSE 20260521 13:12:02.857939 +0100s 20260521 14:12:02.857939
150 284 XCSE 20260521 14:25:56.910077 +0100s 20260521 15:25:56.910077

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment

  • Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 10 - share buy back week 21

MENAFN26052026004107003653ID1111166824



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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