Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 21
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Treasury shares before start of programme
|55.109
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement
|386
|268.89
|103,792
|Monday, 18 May 2026
|89
|274.00
|24,386
|Tuesday, 19 May 2026
|250
|288.00
|72,000
|Wednesday, 20 May 2026
|250
|284.80
|71,200
|Thursday, 21 May 2026
|250
|284.80
|71,200
|Friday, 22 May 2026
|200
|273.00
|54,600
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions
|1,425
|278.72
|397,178
With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 56,534 shares, corresponding to 2,99% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.
Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117
Appendiks
We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.
|Volumen
|Pris
|Sted
|Tid - GMT
|Tid - CET
|5
|274
|XCSE
|20260518 08:23:09.383000 +0100s
|20260518 9:23:09.383000
|84
|274
|XCSE
|20260518 08:23:09.383487 +0100s
|20260518 9:23:09.383487
|100
|288
|XCSE
|20260519 11:36:52.577401 +0100s
|20260519 12:36:52.577401
|4
|288
|XCSE
|20260519 14:44:49.691454 +0100s
|20260519 15:44:49.691454
|145
|288
|XCSE
|20260519 15:39:17.314429 +0100s
|20260519 16:39:17.314429
|1
|288
|XCSE
|20260519 15:39:19.055571 +0100s
|20260519 16:39:19.055571
|100
|286
|XCSE
|20260520 08:39:54.857176 +0100s
|20260520 9:39:54.857176
|58
|284
|XCSE
|20260520 14:43:08.426177 +0100s
|20260520 15:43:08.426177
|92
|284
|XCSE
|20260520 14:43:08.426177 +0100s
|20260520 15:43:08.426177
|30
|286
|XCSE
|20260521 08:16:34.411288 +0100s
|20260521 9:16:34.411288
|4
|286
|XCSE
|20260521 08:16:34.411288 +0100s
|20260521 9:16:34.411288
|16
|286
|XCSE
|20260521 11:13:37.116805 +0100s
|20260521 12:13:37.116805
|40
|286
|XCSE
|20260521 12:11:28.084630 +0100s
|20260521 13:11:28.084630
|4
|286
|XCSE
|20260521 12:11:28.084630 +0100s
|20260521 13:11:28.084630
|6
|286
|XCSE
|20260521 13:12:02.857939 +0100s
|20260521 14:12:02.857939
|150
|284
|XCSE
|20260521 14:25:56.910077 +0100s
|20260521 15:25:56.910077
This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.
Attachment
-
Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 10 - share buy back week 21
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