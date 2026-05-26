Hema Malini Says She Felt 'Dharmendra Holding Her Hand, Guiding Her To Dais' As She Received His Padma Vibhushan Award

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini turned emotional while remembering her late husband and Bollywood icon Dharmendra after receiving the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award on his behalf.

Sharing a series of emotional moments from the Padma Awards ceremony held in Delhi on May 25, Hema Malini penned an emotional note revealing how she felt Dharmendra's warm presence beside her throughout the ceremony.

The doting wife of the legendary superstar expressed that it felt as though Dharmendra himself was 'holding her hand and guiding her towards the dais' where the honour awaited him.

She wrote,“An euphoric moment! A moment when I actually felt my husband Dharam ji's warm presence, holding my hand and guiding me to the dais where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him.”

She added,“Yesterday at the serene Padma award function, as Her Excellency the President personally handed out the prestigious awards to the deserving achievers, I sat representing Dharam ji and felt an immense pride rise within me. Memories of the years spent with him, first as a co star in so many hit movies and later as his life partner. Tears welled up as these thoughts were stirred within me.”

The actress further wrote,“He had been a loving and caring husband, an affectionate father and a grand father, well meaning friend, true philosopher, trusted guide. Dharam ji exemplified all these noble qualities and much more. He was a generous, giving, good human being recognised and loved by all who knew him.”

Accepting the prestigious award on behalf of her legendary husband, Hema Malini wrote,“I accepted the award with all humility on behalf of our entire family, millions of his fans and well-wishers.

I thank the Almighty for having given me a wonderful soul mate, memories of whom I will cherish till the end of my life.

These are my genuine outpourings, overwhelmed by the moment of receiving the nation's second most prestigious award, the Padma Vibhushan, on behalf of Dharam ji.”

Hema Malini also shared a few pictures straight from the prestigious ceremony. The actress looked graceful in a soft pink saree paired with an elegant diamond choker as she accepted the honour on behalf of her late husband.

She was accompanied by her younger daughter Ahana Deol, who was visibly emotional and was seen tearing up while witnessing her mother receive the Padma Vibhushan for her dearest father.

–IANS

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