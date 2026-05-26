India Heatwave: Sharp Surge In Severe Eye Conditions Reported By Docs

As extreme heatwaves shatter records across India, ophthalmologists are reporting a sharp surge in severe eye conditions, including dry eyes, persistent redness, burning sensations, and acute seasonal allergies. The combination of intense UV radiation, hot winds, dust, and dehydration is severely disrupting the eye's natural tear film.

Experts Warn of Rising Cases

Echoing similar concerns, Dr Pankaj Ranjan, Senior Eye Surgeon in the Ophthalmology Department at Safdarjung Hospital, said cases of dryness, irritation, redness and digital eye strain have been rising as temperatures continue to soar across the country. "This vulnerability is particularly high in children due to increased vacation screen time. To safeguard vision, experts recommend five essential habits: staying hydrated, wearing UV-protective sunglasses, practising the 20-20-20 rule, avoiding direct air conditioner airflow, and seeking professional medical guidance instead of self-medicating." Said Dr Pankaj Ranjan.

"Extreme heatwaves actively compromise ocular safety. The harsh environment evaporates natural lubrication rapidly, leading to widespread dryness and allergies. When mixed with indoor AC and excessive screen usage, digital eye strain peaks. Public awareness about summer eye care is now a medical necessity," he said.

"With temperatures rising sharply across India, eye specialists are reporting an increase in complaints related to dryness, irritation, redness, allergies, burning sensation, watering, and digital eye strain during the ongoing heatwave season. According to experts, prolonged exposure to extreme heat, sunlight, dust, pollution, dehydration, and excessive screen time may significantly affect overall eye health and ocular comfort. Doctors warn that high temperatures and dry environmental conditions can disturb the natural tear film of the eyes, leading to increased symptoms of dry eye and eye fatigue," he added.

Speaking on the issue, Dr. Anu Malik, Assistant Professor, Cornea, Cataract and Refractive Surgery Services Dr. R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, said, "Heatwaves are not only affecting general health but also impacting eye comfort and ocular surface health. Preventive eye care awareness during summer is extremely important."

Children at Higher Risk

Children are considered particularly vulnerable during summer vacations due to increased indoor screen exposure through mobiles, tablets, laptops, and television viewing. Reduced outdoor activity and continuous digital usage may further strain the eyes.

Preventive Measures for Eye Health

Experts recommend staying hydrated, limiting unnecessary screen time, wearing UV-protective sunglasses, avoiding direct hot winds and dust exposure, and following healthy digital habits like the 20-20-20 rule to protect eye health during extreme summer conditions.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)