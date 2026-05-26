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Sightsavers India Opens Applications For 2026 Fellowship Programme For Ophthalmologists
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 26, 2026: Sightsavers India has announced that applications are now open for the 2026 cohort of its India Fellowship Programme, a distinctive 18-month fellowship designed to equip early-career ophthalmologists with advanced clinical, surgical and leadership skills while preparing them to deliver quality eye care in high-need areas.
India continues to make progress in expanding access to eye health services, yet strengthening the skills of ophthalmologists remains essential to ensuring quality eye care reaches communities that need it most. Since 1970, Sightsavers India has worked towards a world where no one is blind from avoidable causes, having screened over 100 million people across multiple states in India.
The Fellowship Programme reflects the organisation's commitment to supporting young professionals at a critical stage of their careers and helping bridge the transition from postgraduate education to independent practice through immersive learning and practical experience.
The Fellowship offers a rigorous and hands-on learning experience. Over 18 months, fellows go through a carefully structured journey beginning with four months of intensive surgical training at leading institutions.
This is followed by a 14-month placement at partner hospitals across eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
Through these placements, the Fellowship contributes to strengthening the availability of skilled ophthalmologists in rural areas where access to specialised eye care can often be limited.
It also provides fellows with valuable exposure to high-volume clinical settings, diverse patient cases and the realities of delivering eye care in resource-constrained environments.
Speaking on the announcement, RN Mohanty, CEO, Sightsavers India, said, "There is a moment in every young doctor's career when training meets real responsibility, and how that transition is supported makes all the difference. The Sightsavers India Fellowship is built around that moment. It equips passionate ophthalmologists with surgical excellence, confidence and grounding to deliver quality eye care where it is needed most. We look forward to welcoming the 2026 cohort and supporting them every step of the way."
The programme provides fellows with one-on-one mentorship, progressive clinical and surgical exposure, opportunities to strengthen leadership and management capabilities and experience across both hospital and community eye care settings.
Applications are open to Indian nationals holding an MS, DNB or DO degree in Ophthalmology.
The programme seeks candidates with a strong learning orientation, adaptability to diverse environments, professional ethics and a demonstrated commitment to serving high-need communities.
Selected fellows will receive a monthly stipend along with benefits including completion incentives, mediclaim, accident insurance and professional indemnity insurance.
About Sightsavers India
Sightsavers India, also known as Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind, is a development organisation working with partners to reduce avoidable blindness and promote equality of opportunity for people with disabilities.
Sightsavers India collaborates with various state government departments to scale up operations in Eye Health, Inclusive Education and Social Inclusion, its three core areas of work.
About India Fellowship Programme
Sightsavers India Fellowship is an opportunity for promising and passionate young ophthalmologists to train at leading eye health institutes across India.
Alongside developing clinical and surgical expertise, fellows gain practical experience through placements under the Sightsavers India Eye Health Programme in underserved communities.
India continues to make progress in expanding access to eye health services, yet strengthening the skills of ophthalmologists remains essential to ensuring quality eye care reaches communities that need it most. Since 1970, Sightsavers India has worked towards a world where no one is blind from avoidable causes, having screened over 100 million people across multiple states in India.
The Fellowship Programme reflects the organisation's commitment to supporting young professionals at a critical stage of their careers and helping bridge the transition from postgraduate education to independent practice through immersive learning and practical experience.
The Fellowship offers a rigorous and hands-on learning experience. Over 18 months, fellows go through a carefully structured journey beginning with four months of intensive surgical training at leading institutions.
This is followed by a 14-month placement at partner hospitals across eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
Through these placements, the Fellowship contributes to strengthening the availability of skilled ophthalmologists in rural areas where access to specialised eye care can often be limited.
It also provides fellows with valuable exposure to high-volume clinical settings, diverse patient cases and the realities of delivering eye care in resource-constrained environments.
Speaking on the announcement, RN Mohanty, CEO, Sightsavers India, said, "There is a moment in every young doctor's career when training meets real responsibility, and how that transition is supported makes all the difference. The Sightsavers India Fellowship is built around that moment. It equips passionate ophthalmologists with surgical excellence, confidence and grounding to deliver quality eye care where it is needed most. We look forward to welcoming the 2026 cohort and supporting them every step of the way."
The programme provides fellows with one-on-one mentorship, progressive clinical and surgical exposure, opportunities to strengthen leadership and management capabilities and experience across both hospital and community eye care settings.
Applications are open to Indian nationals holding an MS, DNB or DO degree in Ophthalmology.
The programme seeks candidates with a strong learning orientation, adaptability to diverse environments, professional ethics and a demonstrated commitment to serving high-need communities.
Selected fellows will receive a monthly stipend along with benefits including completion incentives, mediclaim, accident insurance and professional indemnity insurance.
About Sightsavers India
Sightsavers India, also known as Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind, is a development organisation working with partners to reduce avoidable blindness and promote equality of opportunity for people with disabilities.
Sightsavers India collaborates with various state government departments to scale up operations in Eye Health, Inclusive Education and Social Inclusion, its three core areas of work.
About India Fellowship Programme
Sightsavers India Fellowship is an opportunity for promising and passionate young ophthalmologists to train at leading eye health institutes across India.
Alongside developing clinical and surgical expertise, fellows gain practical experience through placements under the Sightsavers India Eye Health Programme in underserved communities.
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