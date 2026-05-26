Azerbaijani Central Bank Updates Application Period For Special Regulatory Regime

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced a new application period for a special regulatory regime, Trend reports via the CBA.

The CBA's statement announced its ongoing activities within the framework of the "Financial sector development strategy" covering the period from 2024 through 2026, aimed at promoting innovations in the financial sector, developing digital financial services, and introducing new technologies. The statement noted that the special regulatory regime applied in this direction allows for the testing of innovative financial products within a limited framework and under the supervision of the CBA.

According to the statement, the acceptance of applications for the next testing phase of innovative financial solutions within the framework of the special regulatory regime will begin on June 25, 2026, and the acceptance process will continue until August 25, 2026.

The statement added that testing of innovative financial products meeting the criteria of the special regulatory regime will be carried out on the basis of an agreement to be signed with the CBA.

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