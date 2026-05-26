President Mirziyoyev Highlights Economic Potential Of Water Infrastructure

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a government meeting on improving the use of water infrastructure and mudflow waters, outlining new measures aimed at boosting water conservation, economic activity, and flood prevention, Trend reports via the presedential press service.

The meeting highlighted Uzbekistan's ongoing efforts to modernize irrigation systems and strengthen water-saving technologies amid growing climate-related challenges.

According to officials, current projects to concrete riverbeds and canals across the country are expected to save 1.3 billion cubic meters of water annually - roughly equal to the yearly water consumption of Navoi region. So far, authorities have concreted 2,000 kilometers of major canals and built 721 kilometers of canals and 525 kilometers of closed irrigation networks and water trays.

The government has allocated 3 trillion Uzbek soms (about $235 million) for the projects, which officials say have improved water supply on 858,000 hectares of farmland and brought 51,000 hectares back into agricultural use.

Mirziyoyev said water infrastructure should be treated not only as a technical system but also as an economic asset capable of supporting tourism, services, and private business development.

Officials said nearly 100,000 hectares of land within Uzbekistan's water fund areas could be used for tourism, entertainment, and commercial projects, potentially creating 100,000 jobs and generating an additional 220 billion soms (about $17 million) in annual revenue.

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