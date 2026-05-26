Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Agree On Bahri-Tojik Reservoir Operation For Summer 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have agreed on the operating режим of the Bahri-Tojik reservoir for the summer of 2026, Trend reports via the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and Uzbekistan's Minister of Water Resources Shavkat Khamraev signed a trilateral protocol on the issue.

Under the approved operating regime, water from the Bahri-Tojik reservoir will be supplied during the summer irrigation season to farmers in the Maktaaral and Zhetysai districts of Kazakhstan's Turkestan region.

“The issue of providing southern regions with irrigation water remains under special control. The agreements reached are the result of constructive interaction and mutual support between the Central Asian countries. The measures adopted will ensure the stable passage of the vegetation period and support domestic farmers,” Nurzhigitov said.

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