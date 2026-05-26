Love Marriage Dispute Turns Deadly In Peshawar, Two Killed

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A tense situation erupted in Goi Qadirabad, within the jurisdiction of Khazana Police Station in Peshawar, after a 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were killed over a dispute related to a love marriage. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to prevent any further violence.

According to police, on Sunday, the girl's father, along with his brothers and sons, allegedly killed his 16-year-old daughter, identified as (L) Bibi, and 22-year-old Mahmood, who had proposed marriage to her.

Reports suggest that Mahmood was first forcibly taken away, tortured, and then murdered. Later, the girl was also killed inside her home. Following the incident, the relatives of the deceased young man became enraged and reportedly came out into the area armed.

Sources said that the angry group even prevented the girl's family from conducting her burial and announcing her death in the mosque, raising fears of further clashes between the two sides.

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Given the gravity of the situation, a heavy police contingent arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. Police held negotiations with both parties, after which the situation was brought under control, allowing the girl to be buried in the local graveyard and her death to be announced in the mosque.

Police said personnel are still deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the initial investigation report, Mahmood and the girl wanted to marry by choice. The boy's family had formally sent a marriage proposal, but the girl's family was unwilling to agree.

The report states that the accused, suspecting a relationship between the two, first abducted Mahmood and allegedly tortured and killed him in fields near Government Primary School Haryana Payan.

A case regarding Mahmood's murder was registered on the complaint of his brother Naveed, while the girl was later killed inside her home.

Police have registered separate cases against the girl's father, Zarsheer, and other suspects, and investigations are underway.