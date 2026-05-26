Perilous Logic Behind Indonesia's Commodity Export Funnel

MENAFN - Asia Times) JAKARTA – When President Prabowo Subianto rose before Indonesia's plenary parliamentary session on May 20, 2026, few foresaw that he would deliver an address that will inevitably shift the world's fourth most populous nation's economic destiny.

In the speech, the leader announced the most consequential restructuring of the country's commodity export architecture in a generation - one that will funnel Indonesia's strategic natural-resource wealth through a single, centralized, state-controlled gate.

At the center of this resource-nationalism ambition is PT Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI), a state-owned enterprise placed at the heart of a new centralized export system under the sovereign investment fund BPI Danantara.

The move reflects the Prabowo government's drive to reclaim economic sovereignty under Article 33 of Indonesia's Constitution. Yet it also raises a far more pressing question: whether Indonesia's domestic market institutions are capable of absorbing the shockwaves such a radical restructuring will unleash.

Prabowo's extraordinary move stems from deep frustration in Jakarta over decades of financial leakages in the commodity sector. Data from the United Nations and the World Bank suggest that Indonesia may have lost as much as US$908 billion in foreign-exchange earnings between 1991 and 2024 due to export manipulation.

The leakages allegedly flowed through under-invoicing, physical volume manipulation and transfer pricing schemes routed via shell companies in tax-friendly jurisdictions such as Singapore.

The intellectual foundation for the new policy was strengthened by an artificial intelligence-based investigation initiated by Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, together with the ministry's National Single Window Agency (LNSW). A random AI-run audit of ten major commodity exporters reportedly uncovered recurring patterns.

Although shipments sailed directly from Indonesian ports to the United States, the export documentation was deliberately rerouted through subsidiaries in Singapore. Comparisons between Indonesia's export declarations and actual import records in the US revealed commodity prices at destination ports that were nearly double the values reported domestically, reinforcing suspicions that export proceeds were being retained offshore.

To plug those leakages, PT DSI has been designed to operate in two aggressive phases. During the first phase, which runs until December 31, 2026, the company will act as a transaction supervisor and export document verifier for coal, crude palm oil and ferroalloys such as aluminum.