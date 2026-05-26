OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

26 May 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares The Company announces that, for the period from 18 May 2026 to 22 May 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 1,477,945 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company's broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





18 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 122,586 143,651 34,152 16,903 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 498.60p 498.60p 498.60p 498.60p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 487.20p 487.40p 487.20p 487.20p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 492.89p 492.89p 492.89p 492.95p







19 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 119,484 140,194 33,433 16,476 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 501.00p 500.50p 500.50p 500.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 491.60p 492.00p 492.20p 492.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 496.63p 496.64p 496.64p 496.64p







20 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 118,506 139,049 33,157 16,358 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 501.00p 501.00p 501.50p 501.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 489.40p 489.40p 489.40p 489.40p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 494.26p 494.25p 494.28p 494.28p







21 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 109,289 119,558 32,709 14,903 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 504.50p 504.50p 504.50p 504.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 494.00p 494.40p 494.40p 497.40p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 500.89p 500.89p 500.92p 500.94p







22 May 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 108,951 111,917 31,102 15,567 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 503.00p 502.50p 502.00p 501.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 496.00p 496.00p 496.00p 496.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 499.70p 499.60p 499.56p 499.52p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 344,548,228 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 344,548,228.

In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment

2026.05.22_OSBG Buyback Fills