Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares


2026-05-26 02:01:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
26 May 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459


OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 18 May 2026 to 22 May 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 1,477,945 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company's broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.


18 May 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 122,586 143,651 34,152 16,903
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 498.60p 498.60p 498.60p 498.60p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 487.20p 487.40p 487.20p 487.20p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 492.89p 492.89p 492.89p 492.95p



19 May 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 119,484 140,194 33,433 16,476
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 501.00p 500.50p 500.50p 500.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 491.60p 492.00p 492.20p 492.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 496.63p 496.64p 496.64p 496.64p



20 May 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 118,506 139,049 33,157 16,358
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 501.00p 501.00p 501.50p 501.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 489.40p 489.40p 489.40p 489.40p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 494.26p 494.25p 494.28p 494.28p



21 May 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 109,289 119,558 32,709 14,903
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 504.50p 504.50p 504.50p 504.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 494.00p 494.40p 494.40p 497.40p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 500.89p 500.89p 500.92p 500.94p



22 May 2026		 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 108,951 111,917 31,102 15,567
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 503.00p 502.50p 502.00p 501.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 496.00p 496.00p 496.00p 496.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 499.70p 499.60p 499.56p 499.52p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 344,548,228 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 344,548,228.
In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment

  • 2026.05.22_OSBG Buyback Fills

MENAFN26052026004107003653ID1111166764



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search