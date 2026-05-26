Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Welcome Twin Baby Boys, Say 'Mere Karan Arjun Aagaye'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Television's beloved couple, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, are on cloud nine as they welcome their twin baby boys.

The couple who embraced parenthood for the first time in the last 10 years of their marital bliss, took to social media to announce the good news.

Sharing a an animated picture announcement, Vivek wrote,“The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!

Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood. #Divek #babyboys #DivekBabies #twins #newparents”

The announcement post read,“We asked for happiness...

God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys.”

The dreamy announcement graphic featured two baby boys dressed in matching blue knitted outfits, sitting amidst clouds and stars, perfectly capturing the joy and warmth of the special moment.

Just a night before, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi were seen having a gala time at their sweet date night.

Vivek had taken to his social media account to share a beautiful picture with his pregnant wife and captioned it as,“A date to remember..”

In the picture, Vivek was seen holding Divyanka close to him as the actress smiled for the camera.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya announced their pregnancy on the 19th of March on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Earlier, talking to IANS, Vivek had shared that he felt extremely nervous after receiving the news, as he realized that having a kid is a huge responsibility.

The 'Yeh Hain Mohabbatein' actor was asked, "You are entering one of the most beautiful phases of life as soon-to-be parents. What was your emotional reaction when you first received the good news?"

Sharing his initial reaction, Vivek said, "Honestly, my first reaction was not overwhelming excitement. I actually felt nervous and a little stressed. When Divyanka Tripathi first told me the news, I suddenly realized that a huge responsibility was about to begin."

"That feeling slowly started sinking in over the next few days. Then I understood that this is a process, and every person reacts differently. It did not mean I was not happy because, deep down, this is something both Divyanka and I always wanted. It is a beautiful phase, but I will always remember that my first reaction was nervousness", he went on to add.

–IANS

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