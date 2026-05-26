Goal Is To Intensify Cooperation Among Ourselves While Assisting Others: EAM Jaishankar After Quad Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the goal of the Quad nations is to intensify cooperation among themselves while helping others.

While addressing the press along with Foreign Ministers of Japan, Australia and the US following the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar said that the discussions during the meeting were focused on issues of particular relevance to the Indo-Pacific.

He said that Quad nations will continue to deepen cooperation in several areas, including surveillance and domain awareness, logistics network, undersea cables, training, capacity building and HADR activities.

EAM Jaishankar said, "This is our first meeting in 2026. We had met twice in 2025. Understandably, much of the discussions and indeed the bilateral exchanges were devoted to the current state of the world. Being Quad, we naturally focused on issues of particular relevance to the Indo-Pacific because we are four maritime democracies located at different ends of the Indo-Pacific, the exchange of perspectives was an exercise of considerable value."

"The maritime domain has seen a steady expansion of collaboration, including surveillance and domain awareness, logistics network, undersea cables, training, capacity building and HADR activities. We will be continuing to deepen these areas in the times ahead. We spent some time on the question of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce and reaffirmed the significance of scrupulously observing international law. Our four nations are also market economies. We believe strongly that economic resilience should be promoted, the supply chains should be strengthened, trusted and secure technologies diffused, and production capacities enhanced. Our deliberations touched on the current energy and fertiliser availability, as well as that of critical minerals and resources. The goal is to intensify cooperation among ourselves while also assisting others," he added.

EAM Jaishankar said that India, the US, Japan and Australia also discussed countering terrorism and stressed that there must be zero tolerance for terrorism.

He emphasised that the Indo-Pacific will become more important to the world in the coming days.

"We, the Quad nations, are open societies who foster innovation and creativity in our quest for growth and prosperity. These forces are strengthened when we undertake more exchanges, as we intend to do. So, whether it is in business forums, healthcare initiatives, or digital activities, each facet of a joint effort makes the region that much better. As democratic nations, we also devoted attention to countering the common threat of terrorism. There must be zero tolerance for terrorism, and nations subject to terrorist attacks have the right to defend themselves," he stated.

"A free and open Indo-Pacific has many dimensions and facets. Our meeting today took stock of the progress in many of them while encouraging exploration in others. In the coming days, whether it is economic activity, energy trade or maritime commerce, the Indo-Pacific will become even more important to the world. The responsibilities of the Quad will grow commensurately, and we must prepare for that," he added.