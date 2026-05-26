Delhi Police Bust Burglary, Mobile Snatching Racket Two Arrested In Shahdara

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two notorious criminals involved in burglary, theft, and mobile snatching incidents in Shahdara district and recovered a stolen motorcycle along with a stolen mobile phone from their possession.

According to the police, the team of Police Station Krishna Nagar successfully worked out a burglary case registered earlier this month and apprehended the accused after a detailed technical and manual investigation.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abhishek Verma, a resident of Karawal Nagar, Delhi, aged 23 years, and Ashish, aged 28 years, who was reportedly living as a vagabond.

Police said the case came to light after a complaint was lodged regarding the theft of a motorcycle and two mobile phones from a factory premises in Krishna Nagar.

As per the complaint, on May 21, at around 12:30 A.M., the complainant had parked his motorcycle outside his factory before going inside to rest. Two Vivo mobile phones were also kept on a table inside the premises.

Due to oversight and in haste, the complainant reportedly forgot to lock the factory door from inside. Later, at around 5 A.M., he discovered that both mobile phones were missing. Upon checking outside, he also found that his motorcycle had been stolen.

Following the complaint, an FIR bearing number 182/26 dated May 23, under Sections 305(a), 305(b), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Police Station Krishna Nagar, and an investigation was initiated.

Considering the seriousness of the case, a dedicated police team was formed under the leadership of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Krishna Nagar Police Station. The team included SI Harshvardhan, ASI Rahul, HC Neeraj, HC Sachin Chikara, ASI Sanjeev Kumar, HC Jitender, Ct. Arvind, HC Abhay Panwar, and HC Jitender from the Technical Surveillance Team (TST).

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the ACP of Gandhi Nagar and the overall guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara District.

During the investigation, police activated local informers and conducted extensive technical surveillance. Acting on specific information, the team intercepted and apprehended the accused near M.P. Park during the intervening night of May 23 and 24.

During the search operation, police recovered the stolen Hero Splendor motorcycle and one stolen Vivo mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

During sustained interrogation, accused Ashish allegedly confessed to his involvement in the present case and disclosed his role in several other theft cases registered at Police Station Krishna Nagar.

Based on his disclosure, police claimed to have worked out four additional theft cases, including multiple e-FIRs registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police officials said the accused revealed that they used to conduct surveillance of houses and target lone individuals during late-night hours. They were allegedly involved in multiple incidents of theft and mobile snatching in the area.

Investigators further revealed that accused Ashish has previous criminal involvement. Earlier cases registered against him include FIR No. 373/24 under Sections 305(a), 317(2), and 3(5) BNS at Police Station Krishna Nagar, and FIR No. 425/23 under Sections 379, 411, and 34 of the IPC at the same police station.

Delhi Police said further investigation into the matter is currently underway to ascertain whether the accused were involved in more criminal activities across the district.