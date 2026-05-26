Personal Care Wipes Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Personal Care Wipes Market Size The global personal care wipes market size was valued at USD 14.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 15.29 billion in 2026 to USD 22.18 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period 2026-2034. The increasing demand for personal care products and the rising e-commerce and consumer spending are anticipated to boost the market's growth. Wipes for personal care are disposable items primarily used for cleaning and personal hygiene. Personal care wipes are small to medium-sized moistened pieces of cloth or plastic that are either folded and individually wrapped for convenience or, in the case of dispensers, come as a big roll containing individual wipes that may be ripped off. Each wipe is a different product based on the chemicals included, and medical or office cleaning wipes are not meant for skin hygiene. Wipes for personal care are disposable items primarily used for cleaning and personal hygiene. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 14.59 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 15.29 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 22.18 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 4.77% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Key Market Players Edana, Diamond Wipes International Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., The Honest Company, Inc., Procter and Gamble (P andG)

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Personal Care Wipes Market Drivers Rising E-Commerce and Consumer Spending

E-commerce retail channels create a lot of personal care wipes market income. Consumers may browse millions of things online without visiting retail establishments. Rising consumer spending, population growth, and Internet availability will boost e-commerce retail sales in the next years. Mobile shopping apps and safe, convenient payment channels also boost online retail. Pinterest, Instagram, and personal care websites heavily impact wipe trends.

Due to the crisis, customer buying patterns have changed, requiring new retail strategies to meet demand variability, margin challenges, and competitiveness. When water is scarce, consumers spend more on personal care wipes. Emerging markets and rising demand for foreign items boost online purchasing. Product reviews and forums on Instagram and Facebook affect consumer purchases.

Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products

The need for personal and skin care products for cleanliness, cosmetics, and makeup has increased significantly in recent years. This may be ascribed to rising consumer knowledge of the many advantages these products offer and is anticipated to have a favorable effect on the entire cosmetics industry, which will ultimately fuel the personal wipes market throughout the projected period. Due to their efficiency as a replacement for various cleaning goods, such as facewash, soap, handkerchiefs, cloth, and napkins, personal care wipes have been grabbing customers' attention across the globe. The market expansion of personal care wipes has been fueled by elements including ease of use, infection prevention, disposable nature, convenience, and efficient skin washing, particularly when access to water is scarce.

The accelerated market growth over the past few years has contributed to a rise in the availability of natural products in the U.S. A unique combination of effectiveness and natural beauty advantages may be found in products made by companies like Laverana and Johnson and Johnson, which have recognized the potential of naturally derived compounds and are now harnessing their multifunctional qualities. Over the projected timeframe, these elements are anticipated to fuel industry expansion.

Personal Care Wipes Market Restraint Growing Preference for Waterless Face Cleaners

Personal care wipes are popular because they clean and refresh the skin without water. These wipes are packaged in handy little packs that are portable. But companies like Evolina, Sun Chem India, and Emami have started selling waterless face cleansers that are cleaning. These items can be applied straight to the face and removed with a tissue or handkerchief. They are created from aloe vera extract and vitamin E.

Although production and sales are still in their infancy, the demand is anticipated to soar in the upcoming years due to the introduction of new products. For instance, the FMCG business Emami Ltd. introduced the ground-breaking 'HE On The Go' Waterless Face Wash in April 2017 under its 'HE' male grooming brand. The product's capacity to clean without water makes it convenient and easy to use. It also contains aloe vera and minerals from marine extracts.

Market Opportunity Sustainable Product

Manufacturers in the sustainable sector may find profitable business prospects in the global market for personal care wipes. Personal wipes manufactured from sustainable and biodegradable materials are projected to become more popular over the projection period, particularly in Asian markets, due to growing awareness worldwide of the environmental effects linked to the production and consumption of plastics or plastic substitutes. Manufacturers might focus on the profitable market of design innovation to enhance their brand's reputation. Since wipes must be kept in an airtight environment after opening to prevent product deterioration, numerous businesses have worried about packaging and dispenser innovation. To draw customers, producers have concentrated on the flush ability and design of the device.

Additionally, to draw customers, several firms keep growing their product lines by leveraging the numerous uses for wipes. For instance, in 2018, the teen-targeted cosmetics line C'est Moi debuted its Gentle Cleansing Collection, which has cleansing gels, lotions, and wipes for removing makeup. A larger selection of goods will provide customers with more options while considering their age and skin type. Additionally, it is anticipated that creating items tailored to specific nations will benefit manufacturers since buyers may locate goods better suited to their skin types and climatic conditions. Over the next six years, the industry is anticipated to benefit from these reasons.

Regional Analysis Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market

Asia-Pacific is the most significant Personal Care Wipes Market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. Since a few years ago, the Asia Pacific personal care wipes market has been mimicking Western countries' tendencies in the wipes business. In this regard, the growing hygiene precautions taken by millennials, whose lifestyle is greatly impacted by Western nations, drive the market for personal care wipes in Asia. Furthermore, considering the current COVID-19 outbreak, more people are using personal care wipes as a preventative measure. Such elements are anticipated to draw larger population clusters, particularly in nations like India, China, and Japan.

Another major aspect influencing product demand is the region's growing concern over air pollution. According to data from IQAir, a group that performs surveys about air pollution worldwide, nearly 80% of the world's top 20 most populated cities are found in China and India. Personal care wipes, frequently used to clean hands and other body parts, are in more demand due to the deteriorating air quality brought on by high pollution levels. According to estimates, the baby wipes market is the one that is expanding the fastest, as modern parents are becoming more proactive with their children's care due to several health problems. The salability of these products has improved due to their expanding accessibility and affordability in pharmacies, retail stores, and supermarkets. Additionally, the proliferation of e-commerce platforms for childcare products has allowed marketers and businesses to increase their market share and introduce new variations and additions. For instance, Kimberly Clark, the company that makes Huggies baby wipes, promotes its product line as made from natural fabric, which has been a major driver given the rising demand for natural baby wipes.

North America: Fastest Growing Region

North America is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. Among the largest markets for personal care wipes in North America are the United States and Canada. These nations have a big population of health-conscious people, helping the regional market flourish. The market for personal care wipes in North America is expanding because consumers use more anti-bacterial wipes. The continued consumer trend toward a healthier lifestyle and rising sanitation awareness has driven the region's demand for anti-bacterial wipes. Most anti-bacterial wipes are made to defend against 99.9% of microorganisms or dangerous pathogens. There is still a huge assortment of cosmetic wipes offered by emerging and well-known beauty brands. Given the development of fashion trends in the area, this emerging industry (facial and cosmetic wipes) is projected to draw new players soon, including small-batch cosmetic brands.

Europe has emerged as one of the fastest-growing regions in the global market. Baby wipes account for more than 30% of all personal care wipe sales and are a major driver of Europe's market. Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy are among the European nations where using baby wipes is a common practice. Personal care wipe demand has increased in Europe due to growing personal hygiene concerns and the growing power of social media. Manufacturers of personal care wipes have the potential to investigate novel sales channels and improve their product offerings because of the personal care sector's explosive growth in Europe.

Additionally, due to their ecological impact, green goods continue to gain popularity in the European personal care sector. The demand for baby wipes in Europe is fueled by an increase in delivery rates, modernization of healthcare procedures, and an increase in the number of working women. In Europe, especially in Eastern Europe and Turkey, the usage of cosmetic wipes is rising quickly. Even though cosmetic wipes are more expensive than most other personal care wipes, European customers continue to use them more and more due to the advantages they provide for the skin.

In Latin America, the availability of personal care wipes has increased over the past several years due to manufacturers' and suppliers' expanding distribution networks. The growing participation of women in the workforce and rising hygiene expenditures are important drivers of this product segment's expansion. Women's employment rates throughout Central and South America have significantly increased over the past ten years. The International Monetary Fund reported in 2017 that women made up more than 50% of the labor force in the Central American region. Spending on personal care and hygiene items is consequently anticipated to increase due to increased disposable income.

The Middle Eastern and African region has been experiencing a considerable increase in the population of middle-income people due to increased work prospects and the introduction of foreign manufacturers,. The market for personal care wipes would benefit from increased expenditure on skincare and personal hygiene products due to the growing working population and their significant growth in purchasing power. One of the key reasons fueling the market's expansion is the rising demand for cosmetics and personal hygiene products in nations like Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Dubai.

Segmental Analysis By Product

The baby wipes segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Baby wipes are paper towels that can be used dry or wet to clean a baby's delicate skin. Solutions containing substances like alcohol-based cleansers or mild cleansing agents are frequently saturated into these products. Baby wipes are commonly supplied in various pack sizes and typically contain about 80 sheets in each box. Their frequency of use prompts the bulk purchasing of these products. Huggies and Pampers are two of the baby wipes market's most well-known brands globally. Global demand for baby wipes is rising due to consumer spending on baby care items and parents' growing knowledge of the need for infant hygiene. At a micro level, the segment's expansion has been aided by consumers' growing responsiveness to organic or biodegradable baby wipes.

By Sales Channels

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. By 2031, it is predicted that this market category will continue to dominate, with a market share of 33.08%. Consumers prefer to buy personal care wipes at hypermarkets and supermarkets because they can physically inspect products to ensure they suit their needs based on their demands. Most shoppers purchase personal care wipes from other supermarkets and household items, including food, electronics, clothing, and toys.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, personal care wipes have seen considerable growth in sales in hypermarkets and supermarkets. In the first few weeks of the outbreak, many stores ran out of inventory worldwide. For instance, during the first half of 2020, most stores in Singapore and India seriously lacked personal care wipes. This shortage was brought on by last-minute purchases or stockpiling of feminine products. In the foreseeable future, the unavailability of some products in supermarkets and hypermarkets is anticipated to increase the popularity of e-commerce retail.

Edana Diamond Wipes International Inc. Medline Industries, Inc. The Honest Company, Inc. Procter and Gamble (P andG) Edgewell Personal Care.

February 2023- The Touch Point® and Certainty® Brands of premoistened, nonwoven, surface, personal wipes, and other hand care products are produced by Innocore of Ontario, Canada. HBG, a full-line manufacturer of cleaning and protection products with headquarters in the United States, has acquired Innocore. February 2023- Hemp-based personal care wipes from Harper Hygienics are now available as Naturals Hemp Intimate Wipes manufactured from hemp seed extract. Naturals Hemp Intimate Wipes are made with the highest care, providing a long-lasting effect of freshness that keeps you feeling clean and energized all day. The biodegradable nonwoven fabric used in these wipes shows Harper Hygienics' commitment to providing environmentally friendly options for personal care requirements.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 14.59 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 15.29 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 22.18 Billion CAGR 4.77% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Sales Channels Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Personal Care Wipes MarketRecent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Baby Wipes Facial and Cosmetic Wipes Hand and Body Wipes Flushable Wipes Others

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Pharmacies E-commerce Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Personal Care Wipes Market Segments By ProductBy Sales ChannelsBy Region