Nephrology And Urology Devices Market Size, Top Share, Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Size The global nephrology and urology devices market size was valued at USD 6.49 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 6.96 billion in 2026 to USD 12.11 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period 2026–2034. An unhealthy lifestyle, like lack of physical activity and alcohol consumption, and a rise in smoking and obesity with dietary irregularities are some factors resulting in neurological and urological disorders, simulating market growth. Nephrology and urology devices are medical devices specifically designed and used to diagnose, treat, and manage conditions related to the kidneys and urinary system. These devices encompass instruments, equipment, and implants that aid in various urological and nephrological procedures. In urology, these devices diagnose and treat conditions affecting the kidneys, bladder, ureters, and urethra, all of the urinary system. Some commonly used urology devices include urinary catheters, stents, urological endoscopes, lithotripters (used for non-invasive kidney stone treatment), urinary incontinence devices, and prostate implants for the management of conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and prostate cancer. In nephrology, these devices diagnose and treat kidney-related conditions, including renal failure, kidney stones, and kidney transplantation. Hemodialysis machines, which filter waste products and excess blood from blood in patients with kidney failure, are among the most well-known nephrology devices. Other nephrology devices include peritoneal dialysis systems, which use the lining of the abdominal cavity to filter waste products, and devices used for kidney biopsy and kidney stone retrieval. Nephrology and urology devices are crucial in managing various urological and nephrological conditions, helping improve patient outcomes, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, and providing effective treatment options. These devices are developed and manufactured by medical device companies focusing on advancing technology, ensuring patient safety, and enhancing the quality of care in nephrology and urology specialties. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 6.49 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 6.96 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 12.11 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 7.18% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing Region Middle East and North Africa Key Market Players Medtronic, Coloplast Corp., Boston Scientific Corporation, J and M Urinary Catheters LLC, ConvaTec Group

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Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Growth Factors High Incidence and Prevalence of Nephrological and Urological Disorders

Nephrological and urological disorders and conditions have become the leading causes of mortality and morbidity worldwide during the last three decades. A sedentary lifestyle increases predisposition to many disorders, like chronic kidney disease and End-stage Renal Disease, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), spinal cord injury, Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), and other chronic conditions. Approximately two-thirds of kidney disorders result from urinary infections, glomerulonephritis, polycystic kidney problems, lupus, and other malformations.

An unhealthy lifestyle, like lack of physical activity and alcohol consumption, and a rise in smoking and obesity with dietary irregularities, are some of the factors resulting in neurological and urological disorders. For example, as per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (WHO) Report 2018, a total of 11,770 new cases of prostate cancer were diagnosed in 2018 in Northern Africa, 20,816 cases in Eastern Africa, 11,666 cases in Middle Africa, 23,769 in Western Africa, and 12,950 in Southern Africa. Thus, this disease's growing incidence and prevalence will boost demand for nephrology and neurology devices over the study period.

Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Catheters

Patients on general medication, dialysis, or bladder drainage require catheters. The repeated use of catheters can lead to Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTIs) and Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSIs). Patients suffering from chronic disorders usually have a weak immune system and require frequent hospitalization; thus, such patients are at high risk of infection due to the frequent use of catheters. Therefore, certain companies introduced antimicrobial catheters to reduce catheter-associated infections and cases of thrombosis. The Palindrome HSI heparin-coated, and silver ion antimicrobial catheter by Medtronic is a special catheter in this category. These catheters help reduce the probability of clot development and microbiological growth on the catheter surface.

In addition, silver ion or antibiotic coatings (mupirocin or povidone-iodine) are used at the exit site of the catheter or by locking the tip with an antimicrobial solution. Similarly, to reduce CLABSIs, Teleflex introduced Arrow acute hemodialysis catheters, based on ARROWg+ard Antimicrobial Technology, known for its broad-spectrum antimicrobial protection. On the other hand, JandM Urinary Catheters LLC introduced indwelling and intermittent urinary catheters that help eliminate CAUTIs and improve overall patient comfort and experience.

Market Restraining Factors Risks and Complications Associated with Catheters

Complications and risks associated with Catheter-associated Bloodstream Infections (CABSI) in patients who undergo catheterization for numerous indications increase with repeated use of catheters. Urinary catheters are elongated tubes inserted in the bladder to drain urine. In addition, improperly inserting dialysis catheters may result in infection, clotting, and kinking.

For instance, per the CDC, UTIs are the most common healthcare-associated infection. They account for nearly 12% of infections reported by acute care hospitals.

About 12% to 16% of hospital inpatients have a urinary catheter during hospitalization, which increases the risk of acquiring CAUTI by 3% to 7% on prolonged usage. CAUTI causes increased cost, discomfort to the patient, increased mortality, and extended hospital stay. It has been estimated that more than 13,000 deaths are linked yearly to UTIs.

Market Opportunity Increase in Government Initiatives and Rise in Awareness about Efficient Management of Kidney Disease

There is an increasing need for public knowledge of preventative measures due to the rising frequency of chronic renal illnesses and the fact that these conditions constitute the third most common reason for hospital admissions. In most developing countries, it has been observed that chronic renal patients are referred late to nephrologists, which might lead to harmful complications. To deal with this, the development of artificial kidneys is very promising as the clinical test was successful with positive results.

Introducing wearable artificial kidneys is the latest trend influencing the nephrology and urology devices market.

For instance, the FDA approved the first human clinical trials for designing Wearable Artificial Kidney 2.0 in 2014. This innovation has obtained satisfactory and effective results from kidney failure patients. This is presumed to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the nephrology and neurology devices market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global nephrology and urology devices market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), spinal cord injury, and Urinary Tract Infection drives the growth of the Asia Pacific nephrology and urology devices market. One of the most common infectious infections in this area is UTI. It is linked to substantial morbidity and death, particularly in hospitals, and results in a substantial financial burden on the community. Thus, the rising prevalence of UTI in women with increasing age, parity, obesity, vaginal deliveries, surgery, constipation, and chronic respiratory problems, such as cough, is driving market growth in Asia-Pacific.

In addition, increasing awareness about bladder cancer drives the market in countries like Japan and China. For instance, according to NCBI, infrequent voiding of the bladder to avoid public toilets contributes to several urinary issues in individuals in Japan. Women aged 18 to 25 in the country suffer from Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTSs). An increasing number of people suffering from an Overactive Bladder (OAB) is driving growth in Asian countries such as South Korea. According to NCBI, 5.2% of women in South Korea experienced OAB. This condition has several symptoms, typically characterized by urgency, with or without urge, urinary incontinence, and frequency and nocturia.

Middle East and North Africa Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Trends

The Middle East and North Africa are anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The increasing incidence of urinary disorders and bladder issues and the rising prevalence of OAB are a few factors contributing to market growth in the Middle East and North African region. Factors such as the rise in stress and sexual activities can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of these diseases. These urinary disorders also affect the quality of life. The abovementioned factors will likely drive market growth in the MENA region during the forecast period.

Moreover, factors like the rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension raise the risk of developing urology diseases, which is expected to increase demand for nephrology and urology devices in the region. For example, as per the International Diabetes Federation, 55 million adults were living with diabetes in the International Diabetes Federation Middle East and North Africa (IDF MENA) region in 2019, which is estimated to increase to 108 million by 2045.

In GCC, Extreme temperatures, lack of hydration among people, a sedentary lifestyle, and diseases like hypertension and diabetes are a few factors increasing the risk of urological disorders among the GCC population. According to the Oman Ministry of Health's annual report, in 2017, around 6,360 people were diagnosed with diabetes. Furthermore, per the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, deaths due to chronic kidney disease in Bahrain increased by 50.1% from 2007 to 2017. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as per export, the healthcare budget has increased from USD 42.4 billion in 2018 to USD 46 billion in 2019, which equates to around 15% of the total government spending. According to the WHO, 5% of the total deaths in Saudi Arabia were due to diabetes. Furthermore, as per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 18.3% of adults in Saudi Arabia had diabetes in 2016. Thus, increasing healthcare spending by the government and the rising prevalence of diseases like diabetes and hypertension are a few variables causing the industry to rise.

Products Insights

The market is bifurcated into ureteral catheters, percutaneous nephrostomy (PCN) catheters, urinary stents, stone baskets, urology guidewires, renal dilators, and others. The ureteral catheters segment dominates the global nephrology and urology devices market share and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Ureteral catheters are used for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, such as relieving urinary retention, providing irrigation, and instilling medication. Furthermore, ureteral catheters inject contrast media in ureteral occlusion, deliver irrigation fluids to the ureter, and access or exchange ancillary devices, including guidewires and drainage of fluids from the urinary tract. The increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer and acute kidney injuries are a few factors driving market growth. For example, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, 2018, around 61,846 people in Africa were diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Medtronic Coloplast Corp. Boston Scientific Corporation J and M Urinary Catheters LLC ConvaTec Group Braun Melsungen AG Hollister Incorporated Teleflex Incorporated

June 2023 - Boston Scientific announced the launch of its new UroLift system, a minimally invasive treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The system uses a series of implants to lift the prostate gland, which relieves pressure on the urethra and improves urinary flow. May 2023 - Cook Medical announced the launch of its new SpyGlass Flex ureteroscope, a flexible ureteroscope with a built-in camera and light source. The SpyGlass Flex is designed to provide surgeons with a more detailed view of the urinary tract, which can help improve the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.49 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 6.96 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 12.11 Billion CAGR 7.18% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Products Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Nephrology and Urology Devices MarketRecent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Ureteral Catheters Percutaneous Nephrostomy (PCN) Catheters Urinary Stents Stone Basket Urology Guidewires Renal Dilators Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Segments By ProductsBy Region