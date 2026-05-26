Ranveer Singh To Diljit Dosanjh: 6 Bollywood Actors Who Faced FWICE Boycott Calls

FWICE has issued multiple non-cooperation and boycott calls in Bollywood over the years. From Ranveer Singh to Diljit Dosanjh, several actors have reportedly faced industry-level restrictions affecting collaborations and film projects.

FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) is an umbrella organisation representing multiple film industry worker unions. It issues non-cooperation directives or boycott calls in certain cases, which are not legal bans but internal industry restrictions that can prevent affiliated members from working with specific individuals or projects, often impacting film collaborations and schedules.

FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his reported exit from Don 3. The order asks affiliated members and technicians not to work with him until the dispute is resolved, which may impact ongoing and upcoming film collaborations within the industry.

FWICE has previously issued boycott calls linked to alleged industry disputes involving Diljit Dosanjh, including concerns over film collaborations and casting-related issues. The federation has asked its members to avoid working with him in certain situations, affecting coordination on some entertainment projects.

Gauahar Khan was issued a non-cooperation notice by FWICE over alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines. The restriction temporarily impacted her work with industry members. The matter was later resolved after internal discussions, leading to the lifting of the temporary restriction.

FWICE has reportedly raised objections regarding Kartik Aaryan's participation in certain professional engagements and international events. These concerns led to internal warnings and calls for clarification, highlighting differences between the actor and some industry stakeholders on specific projects.

Also Read: Is Ranveer Singh Really Banned From Bollywood? Truth Behind FWICE's Big Action

In August 2019, FWICE along with AICWA imposed a boycott on Mika Singh after he performed at a wedding in Karachi, Pakistan. The move led to a temporary industry restriction, which was lifted within a week after he issued a public apology.

Following the 2016 Uri attacks, FWICE supported a broader industry boycott of Pakistani artists including Fawad Khan. The directive restricted collaborations in Indian films. The stance was again reiterated in 2025 amid renewed geopolitical tensions affecting cross-border entertainment work.