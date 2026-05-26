Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Size, Trends Industry Report, 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Size & Growth Analysis The global cardiovascular health supplements market size was valued at USD 10.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 11.51 billion in 2026 to USD 21.34 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast period 2026–2034. Key Market Indicators Asia-Pacific region led the cardiovascular health supplements market, capturing a revenue share of 38%. Based on type, the natural supplements segment held the largest share of 66.79% of the cardiovascular health supplements market in 2024, owing to increasing consumer preference for plant-based, organic, and clean-label products. Based on form, the softgels segment is witnessing steady growth, driven by their superior bioavailability, ease of swallowing, and extended shelf life. Based on distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the cardiovascular health supplements industry in 2024 due to the strong consumer trust in pharmacies, health stores, and specialty retail outlets. One of the primary drivers of the global cardiovascular health supplements market is the growing consumer inclination toward preventive healthcare, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Heightened awareness of long-term health risks has led individuals to proactively incorporate heart health supplements into their daily routines. The expanding aging population further fuels demand, as older adults are more susceptible to cardiovascular conditions such as hypertension and high cholesterol. Additionally, sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits, marked by increased consumption of processed foods and lack of physical activity, are contributing to deteriorating heart health across various age groups. This is prompting consumers to turn to supplements for nutritional support. The surge in online retail platforms and health-focused apps has also made access to cardiovascular supplements more convenient, encouraging consistent use. Together, these factors are significantly driving market growth worldwide. Market Trend Increasing Adoption of Natural and Plant-Based Supplements The global market is witnessing a strong shift toward natural and plant-based products, driven by rising consumer preference for cleaner, safer, and sustainably sourced alternatives. Consumers are increasingly seeking non-synthetic options to support heart health, including ingredients such as garlic extract, turmeric, green tea, and plant-based omega-3s. These ingredients are perceived as more compatible with the body and are often associated with fewer side effects. For instance, in October 2024, Life Extension reformulated its plant-based Cardio PeakTM supplement to include clinically studied Terminalia arjunaextract, aimed at improving cardiac output and supporting blood-pumping capacity. The updated formula emphasizes non-GMO and gluten-free ingredients, reflecting rising demand for plant-based heart supplements. This trend aligns with broader lifestyle shifts toward veganism, organic products, and holistic health, significantly influencing product development and market growth. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 10.65 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 11.51 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 21.34 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 8.03% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Key Market Players Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé Health Science, Bayer AG

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Market Driver Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDS)

The escalating global burden of cardiovascular diseases is a key driver of demand for heart health supplements. Lifestyle-related factors like poor diet, lack of physical activity, rising obesity, and chronic stress are significantly increasing the risk of CVDs across age groups.

According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the foremost cause of death worldwide. In 2022, they were responsible for around 19.8 million fatalities, accounting for nearly 32% of all deaths across the globe. Additionally, according to an article published in Oxford Academic, by 2050, an estimated 35.6 million people will die annually from CVD, up from approximately 20.5 million in 2025.

This growing health threat has driven individuals to adopt preventive measures, such as dietary supplementation, to support cardiovascular function, cholesterol management, and blood pressure regulation.

Market Restraint Regulatory Challenges and Product Claims

The global market faces significant restraints due to stringent regulatory frameworks. Authorities such as the U.S. FDA and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) enforce rigorous standards for product safety, labeling, and health claims. Many supplements struggle to meet the evidence requirements needed to support cardiovascular benefit claims, leading to product rejections or reclassifications.

Additionally, misleading or exaggerated marketing can result in regulatory penalties, damaging brand reputation, and consumer trust. These challenges create barriers to entry for new players and limit innovation, especially in markets where scientific validation and clinical trials are mandatory for gaining approval and maintaining compliance with evolving guidelines.

Market Opportunity Innovation in Delivery Formats

The global market is witnessing increased demand for innovative and convenient product delivery formats. Traditional capsules and tablets are gradually being complemented by user-friendly alternatives such as gummies, powders, liquid sachets, and functional beverages. These formats enhance consumer compliance, especially among older adults and individuals with pill fatigue, by offering easier intake and better absorption.

For instance, in September 2023, Nutrartis launched Cardiosmile, a liquid sachet supplement with water-dispersible plant sterols targeting cholesterol management. Clinical studies by the University of Manitoba reported approximately a 12% reduction in LDL cholesterol and 14% in triglycerides after 28 days of daily intake, highlighting its effectiveness as a novel cardiovascular health supplement delivery format.

Such innovations not only improve patient adherence but also enable product differentiation in a highly competitive market. This opens new avenues for brands to capture diverse consumer segments.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific held 38% of the cardiovascular health supplements industry. Asia-Pacific's market is expanding rapidly due to increasing urbanization, changing dietary patterns, and growing awareness of heart-related conditions. Rising healthcare costs are pushing consumers toward preventive approaches, driving supplement adoption. Traditional medicine practices are blending with modern formulations, encouraging demand for herbal and natural heart-health supplements. A surging middle class with improved access to online health products and a proactive younger demographic focused on wellness are fueling market expansion, especially in urban and semi-urban areas.

China's cardiovascular health supplements market is witnessing strong growth due to rising cases of heart diseases linked to urban lifestyles and high sodium diets. Increasing consumer awareness and government campaigns promoting preventive health are boosting demand. For example, supplements containing omega-3, hawthorn extract, and traditional Chinese herbs like Danshen are popular. E-commerce platforms like JD Health and Tmall Health play a key role in product accessibility and growth. India's cardiovascular health supplements industry is expanding rapidly, driven by the rising prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, and heart-related conditions. The soaring health consciousness among the middle class and the adoption of Ayurvedic products fuel demand. For instance, brands like Himalaya and Dabur offer heart health supplements using Arjuna bark and garlic extracts. Urbanization and digital health platforms like 1mg and Netmeds further support widespread consumer reach and education.

North America Market Trends

The global market in North America is driven by rising incidences of lifestyle-related heart diseases, high cholesterol, and hypertension. Strong consumer awareness of preventive healthcare, coupled with widespread availability of advanced nutraceutical products, boosts growth. The region benefits from a robust regulatory framework that supports innovation while ensuring product safety. Digital health trends and fitness-focused consumers further stimulate demand for heart-healthy supplements, particularly those containing omega-3, magnesium, and CoQ10, offered through both retail and expanding online distribution channels.

The U.S. market for cardiovascular health supplements is driven by high CVD prevalence and strong consumer health awareness. Major players like Nature Made and NOW Foods offer targeted heart supplements containing fish oil, magnesium, and plant sterols. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon and iHerb are expanding accessibility. Moreover, the American Heart Association's guidelines encouraging dietary support for heart health have boosted consumer confidence in preventive supplementation. Canada's cardiovascular health supplements market is witnessing steady growth due to rising heart disease rates and aging demographics. Canadians are increasingly turning to natural products like omega-3 supplements and CoQ10. For instance, Jamieson Laboratories has seen strong domestic demand for heart health formulas. Additionally, government initiatives promoting heart-healthy lifestyles are indirectly supporting supplement uptake through public awareness campaigns and collaborations with the Canadian Cardiovascular Society.

Europe Market Trends

Europe's market is growing steadily, driven by an aging population and strong inclination toward natural and plant-based products. Regulatory backing for health claims under EFSA guidelines ensures consumer trust and market transparency. The demand for clean-label and organic supplements is rising, especially in heart health formulations targeting blood pressure, cholesterol, and arterial function. Technological innovations in supplement delivery systems and the integration of supplements into functional foods and beverages contribute to the market's growth trajectory across the region.

Germany's cardiovascular health supplements market is witnessing strong growth driven by an aging population and the surging incidence of heart-related ailments. German consumers favor natural and scientifically backed ingredients like omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and coenzyme Q10. For example, Doppelherz, a leading German brand, offers a wide range of heart supplements. Government initiatives promoting preventive healthcare further bolster the market, along with strong pharmacy and online retail distribution channels. The UK's cardiovascular health supplements industry is expanding due to increasing public awareness of heart health and lifestyle-related diseases. Products with cholesterol-lowering plant sterols and blood pressure-regulating nutrients like potassium are gaining popularity. Brands like Vitabiotics and Holland & Barrett are investing in heart-healthy ranges. The UK's NHS-backed campaigns on cardiovascular disease prevention support supplement adoption, especially among middle-aged and elderly consumers aiming to maintain heart wellness.

Type Insights

In 2024, natural supplements led the market with a 66.79% share, owing to increasing consumer preference for plant-based, organic, and clean-label products. These supplements, derived from herbs, botanicals, and food sources, are perceived as safer and free from harmful side effects. Growing awareness about the long-term benefits of natural ingredients in preventing heart diseases further boosts their demand. Additionally, the global shift toward holistic and preventive healthcare is driving the widespread adoption of natural cardiovascular supplements.

Ingredient Insights

Omega fatty acids, particularly omega-3s, are the leading ingredient segment in the market. Their clinically proven benefits in reducing triglycerides, controlling blood pressure, and improving overall heart function make them a preferred choice. Sourced from fish oil, flaxseed, and algae, these fatty acids are widely recommended by healthcare professionals. The rising prevalence of heart-related conditions and growing awareness about dietary fat quality contribute significantly to the dominance of omega fatty acids in this market.

Form Insights

Softgels dominate the form segment of the global market due to their superior bioavailability, ease of swallowing, and extended shelf life. They are particularly suitable for oil-based formulations such as omega-3 fatty acids and CoQ10, ensuring better nutrient absorption. Consumers prefer softgels for their convenience, quick action, and reduced gastrointestinal discomfort compared to tablets or powders. These advantages, along with innovations in encapsulation technology, have positioned softgels as the most popular form for heart health supplements.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline segment remains dominant in the market due to strong consumer trust in pharmacies, health stores, and specialty retail outlets. Shoppers often seek professional advice and prefer physically inspecting products before purchase, especially for health-related items. Additionally, offline channels enable personalized recommendations and offer a curated selection of reputable brands. Despite the surge of online platforms, offline retail continues to lead in sales, particularly among older demographics and first-time supplement users.

Company Market Share

Companies in the cardiovascular health supplements market are focusing on extending their product portfolios with innovative and science-backed formulations. They are investing in clinical research to support efficacy claims and improve consumer trust. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are being pursued to enhance distribution networks and global reach. Additionally, many firms are adopting clean-label practices and targeting personalized nutrition trends to cater to evolving consumer preferences and strengthen their market presence.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a global leader in nutrition and wellness, offering a range of science-backed supplements, including products that support cardiovascular health. Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Los Angeles, USA, the company operates in about 90 countries through a direct-selling model. Herbalife's heart health offerings include omega-3 supplements and CoQ10 formulations designed to support healthy cholesterol levels and circulation. Its strong global presence, continuous R&D, and focus on personalized nutrition enhance its influence in the global market.

In April 2025, Herbalife announced that it had completed three acquisitions, Pro2col Health, Pruvit Ventures, and a majority stake in Link Biosciences in Q1 2025 to build a digital platform for personalized wellness. The platform is slated for beta testing in July 2025, with a full US commercial launch in Q4 2025.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Amway Corporation Abbott Laboratories Nestlé Health Science Bayer AG Pfizer Inc. NOW Foods GNC Holdings, Inc. The Nature's Bounty Co. Kirkman Group, Inc.

In September 2025: Roche announced it would acquire U.S.-based biotech firm 89bio for $3.5 billion to expand its portfolio in cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic diseases. The deal, expected to close in Q4 2025, centers on 89bio's lead candidate pegozafermin, a late-stage FGF21 analog for metabolic dysfunction–associated steatohepatitis (MASH), highlighting Roche's push into obesity- and heart-related therapies. In August 2025: Humann, a leading cardiovascular health company, partnered with Texas Athletics to elevate cardiovascular health initiatives. This collaboration focuses on supporting heart health, healthy blood pressure, and boosting energy, endurance, and recovery. In January 2025: Bioniq has introduced a custom supplement product tailored for individuals with specific cardiovascular health needs. By combining advanced blood biomarker analysis and self-reported health data, Bioniq creates 100% customized supplements designed to meet individual health needs.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 10.65 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 11.51 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 21.34 Billion CAGR 8.03% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Ingredient, By Form, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Cardiovascular Health Supplements MarketRecent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Natural Supplements Synthetic Supplements

Vitamins & Minerals Herbs & Botanicals Omega Fatty Acids Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) Others

Liquid Tablet Capsules Softgels Powder Others

Offline Online

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Segments By TypeBy IngredientBy FormBy Distribution ChannelBy Region