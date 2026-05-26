Mom-To-Be Divyanka Tripathi Steps Out For A Romantic Date Evening With Vivek Dahiya Ahead Of Delivery

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Television's beloved couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, on Monday evening were seen having a gala time at their sweet date night, just a few days before the delivery.

Vivek took to his social media account to share a beautiful picture with his pregnant wife and captioned it as,“A date to remember..”

In the picture, mommy to-be Divyanka looked gorgeous in a loose printed brown dress that beautifully flaunted her baby bump, while Vivek kept it casual in a white t-shirt paired with beige trousers and white sneakers.

The couple was seen striking a warm and loving pose by a stunning poolside setup.

Vivek was seen holding Divyanka close to him as the actress smiled for the camera.

On Monday night, the parents-to-be shared a beautiful maternity shoot.

Both of them in their maternity photoshoot, were seen twinning in white in the photos.

Divyanka chose to wear a white gown with open hair and light makeup, as she flaunted her baby bump.

Accompanying her, Vivek decided to keep it casual with cream trousers and a white shirt with a white T-shirt underneath.

Sharing her excitement about embarking on a new journey, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress wrote on her social media account, "From being each other's home...to becoming a home for someone else. We don't know what this journey will look like yet, but we already know it'll be our greatest one. (sic)."

"PS: I am lucky, I get to Love You and the world you have created for me," she added.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya announced their pregnancy on the 19th of March on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

The couple will be welcoming the first child in June after 10 years of marital bliss.

–IANS

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